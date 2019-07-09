It’s been a turbulent week for Blackjewel LLC that included filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, shutting down its U.S. coal mines and locking out about 1,700 employees, bouncing hundreds of paychecks and a forced resignation of the company’s president and CEO.
Sports
The Powder Basin Horse Trials at Cam-plex this past weekend offered about 90 competitors a alternative equestrian competition not considered rodeo.
Obituaries
Records
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Wyoming Lottery's "Cowboy Draw" game were:
This Wyoming lottery was drawn Monday:
Opinion
Once we were the Energy Capital of the Nation. But at what cost to us? Energy is changing. The nation has abandoned us — and we have isolated ourselves. At what point do we become the Capital of Change?
WASHINGTON — The celebration of American independence is supposed to be a unifying national ritual. But we are a country with profound differences over the meaning of nationhood itself.
Highway 51 from Garner Lake Road to American Ranch Road is inside the radius of homes — MINE and many others. For what? The PGI to go out with a bang?
I could only write this opinion after midnight on our Fourth of July holiday because the hidden patriots really fire up the sky after dark here in Gillette on this special day in Wyoming.
