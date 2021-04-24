Bolts take down Camels 6-0 in crosstown match
The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team won the first crosstown matchup of the season with Campbell County 6-0 Thursday night at CCHS.
The Bolts took an early lead off a goal from junior Cade Ayers less than seven minutes into the first half. Four minutes later, senior Ian Tucker added another goal to make the score 2-0 where it would stay going into halftime.
In the second half, Ayers scored his second goal of the night seven minutes in to push the Bolts’ lead to three goals.
The Bolts finally ran away with the win by adding three more insurance goals in the last 15 minutes of the game. Angel Ontiveros, Sergey Pfiel and Garner Gauthier all scored their first goals of the game to bring the game to its final score of 6-0 in Thunder Basin’s favor.
The Bolts improved to 10-0 on the season and have still yet to give up a goal. The Camels fell to 3-6 on the season and 3-2-0-3 in conference play.
CCHS, TBHS track teams compete in Sheridan
The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school track teams competed in the Gary Benson Border War meet Thursday in Sheridan.
The Bolt girls finished in third place as a team while the boys finished fifth. For the Camels, the girls finished in fourth place and the boys finished in sixth.
The Camel boys won four events on the day while the Campbell County girls won three. For Thunder Basin, the girls team won three events and the boys team won one.
Maggie Poloncic moves on to Showdown Round
Gillette native Maggie Poloncic earned an automatic berth to the Showdown Round of the Rodeo Corpus Christi in the Triple Crown of Rodeo event. Her automatic berth came from her No. 1 ranking in the barrel racing leaderboard for the World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WRCA).
The Rodeo Corpus Christi will be held May 3-9 in Corpus Christi, Texas. The event will pay out more than $545,000 in 10 disciplines, including bareback riding, women’s breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, steer roping, team roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding.
The Triple Crown of Rodeo is an annual bonus of $1 million to any athlete who wins first place in any three consecutive WCRA Major Rodeos.
Poloncic graduated from Campbell County High School in 2006.
Rec Center hosting 17th annual triathlon event
The Campbell County Recreation Center will host its 17th annual Razor City Splash and Dash triathlon next Saturday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
The distances include a 900-yard swim, a 14.9-mile biking path and a 5K run. There will be individual divisions as well as team divisions and awards will be given to the top finishers in each age group.
Individuals may pre-register at the Recreation Center or register on race day at the Aquatic Center beginning at 7 a.m. The registration fee is $28 for individuals, $45 for two team members and $60 for three team members.
For more information, call the Recreation Center at 682-8527.
Lifeguard certification class offered in Gillette
The Campbell County Parks and Recreation Department will be offering a certified lifeguarding class for a fee of $140. Individuals must be at least 15 years old to sign up.
Each participant is required to complete a pre-course test prior to the start of class. Class hours and times will be determined once enrollment numbers have been reached.
Participants who complete the class will receive a 2-year certification. Attendance is mandatory and an 80% grade on the written test is required to pass.
Required pre-course skills include a 300-yard swim of either a freestyle or breastroke, a 20-yard swim to retrieve a 10-pound brick and to tread water for two minutes without using hands.
For more information or to schedule a pre-course test, call Michaela Cina at the Recreation Center.
