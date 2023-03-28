BOYS SOCCER
Bolts boys lose first conference game in 3-2 loss to Cheyenne East
Thunder Basin High School (0-2-1) lost its first conference game of the season to Cheyenne East High School (3-1) in Cheyenne on Friday.
The Bolts were able to keep the Thunderbirds’ goalkeepers busy with 11 shots at the goal, but were unable to convert those shots into more goals despite having more shots on goal than the Thunderbirds.
The Bolts start of the season has a lot of new moving parts, which can be smoothed out over the season, but will take some time to get figured out.
Camels drop first conference game in 2-1 overtime loss to Laramie
Campbell County High School (0-3) lost its road game against Laramie High School 2-1 after Sammy Heaney scored for the Plainsmen in double overtime on Friday.
The Camels have struggled early in the season but fought a close game against Laramie. The Plainsmen got an early lead with a first-half goal from junior Karson Busch. Campbell County fought back with a goal from freshman Brode Jarvis off an assist from senior Aldo Baeza. Regulation finished with a 1-1 tie.
The game went into two overtimes before Heaney scored the game-winning goal for Laramie.
Thunder Basin boys soccer loses 3-2 to Cheyenne Central
Thunder Basin boys soccer lost 3-2 against Cheyenne Central in Cheyenne on Saturday.
Thunder Basin didn’t get a win in its road trip to Cheyenne where the team played two conference games. The Bolts lost both games 3-2.
With spring break ending this week, the team will return to full strength and will return to a typical routine for the players.
Camels boys tie in overtime against Cheyenne South
Campbell County High School tied 4-4 against Cheyenne South on Saturday.
The Camels started off hot, scoring the first two goals of the game and taking a commanding lead. But a penalty-kick goal followed by a Cheyenne South goal when the ball bounced off Camels goalie Patrick Lynch to give the Bison a clear path to the net tied the game up.
After the halftime break, the Camels were able to add another goal, but the Bison scored again with just over 10 minutes left in regulation from a corner kick that the Bison scored on with a header.
In overtime, the Bison scored first, taking the lead for the first time in the game. The Camels were able to score on a penalty kick that tied the game back up.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bolts start conference play with a 2-1 win over Cheyenne East
The Thunder Basin girls soccer team found itself tied 1-1 in the second half of its game against Cheyenne East High School, a rare occurrence for a team that is used to shutting teams out.
But the Bolts showed their resolve and experience in the final stretch, turning the pressure up on the Thunderbirds and retaking the lead to win the game 2-1.
For a team that knows and expects perfection, the game wasn’t it. But that is to be expected as the team works through the early-season kinks. The team knows where it needs to be and what it needs to do. That’s why in the second half when the score was tied 1-1 the Bolts rallied together and got the go-ahead goal.
Camels shut out by Laramie in first conference game of the season
Campbell County High School girls soccer lost its first conference game of the season to Laramie High School 4-0 in Gillette on Friday.
The Camels were unable to muster much offense while Laramie controlled the ball throughout the game. The Plainsmen scored their first goal in the ninth minute of the match. Laramie then took a 2-0 lead at halftime.
The second half was more of the same, as Laramie came out strong to start the second half. The Plainsmen scored their two second-half goals in the first seven minutes of the half.
Thunder Basin girls soccer shuts out Cheyenne Central
Thunder Basin High School girls soccer continued its win streak with a 3-0 win over Cheyenne Central High School in Gillette on Saturday.
The Bolts are undefeated and have given up one goal on the season. The lone goal allowed came on Friday against Cheyenne East High School in a game that coach Lyle Foster said the team didn’t play its best.
On Saturday, the Bolts had a more complete game, shutting out Cheyenne Central to start conference play 2-0.
Camels girls soccer bounces back with 3-1 win over Cheyenne South
Campbell County High School bounced back from a loss on Friday against Laramie High School with a 3-1 win against Cheyenne South on Saturday.
Campbell County got off to a slow start and allowed Cheyenne South to score the first goal of the game. The Camels quickly responded later in the first half tying it up and taking the momentum away.
“It was good to see the girls bounce back and finish strong,” coach Stephanie Stuber said.
In the second half, the Camels kept their momentum and scored two goals in the final 40 minutes of the game.
SOFTBALL
Camels split series with Cheyenne Central, finish first weekend 1-2
Campbell County High School started its first weekend on the softball diamond in Cheyenne where the team faced Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central, going 1-2 over the weekend.
In the first game, Campbell County scored its only run at the beginning of the game, taking a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the first inning. From there, Cheyenne East took control of the game. The Thunderbirds scored four runs in the first inning.
Campbell County bounced back in its second game of the weekend, beating Cheyenne Central 15-7. The Camels once again started on the right foot with three runs in the first inning. The team followed it up with another three-run second inning and a four-run third inning. Heading into the bottom of the third inning, the Camels were up 10-0.
The final game of the weekend had Campbell County fighting back against Cheyenne Central in a shortened, four-inning game. The Camels for the third-straight game scored a run in the fist inning, but Cheyenne Central was able to outscore the Camels 7-3 in the first two innings. The Camels lost 10-9.
Bolts softball starts season 2-1 after road trip to Cheyenne
Thunder Basin High School started its softball season with a road trip to Cheyenne where the team went 2-1 and 1-1 in conference games.
The Bolts started the weekend with a dominating 17-7 win over Cheyenne Central in a conference game.
The team’s second game of the weekend was against Cheyenne East High School. This was the first of two games against the Thunderbirds with the first game counting as a conference game. The Thunderbirds edged out the Bolts 15-14 for the Bolts first loss of the season.
In the second matchup against Cheyenne East, the Bolts got revenge, beating the Thunderbirds 15-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.