Pac-12 football players urge opt out for 2020
As college football leaders work to rescue a football season worth billions in revenue from the threat of COVID-19, the players have become emboldened.
They are calling out coaches and lawmakers, rallying for social causes and asking for answers about how they are expected to safely play through a pandemic.
The latest act in this summer of college athlete empowerment comes from the West Coast, but there are already signs the movement could spread to other parts of the country.
A group of Pac-12 players Sunday presented a list of demands on issues ranging from healthy and safety to racial justice to economic rights. If they are not addressed — and exactly what that means is unclear — the players say they are prepared not to practice or play.
Trout to return Tuesday following birth of son
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout is expected to return to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday after missing four games to be with his wife and newborn son.
The three-time AL MVP is likely to play in Seattle at the start of a six-game road trip, Angels manager Joe Maddon said Sunday.
Trout missed his fourth straight game Sunday after his wife, Jessica, gave birth to their first child, Beckham Aaron Trout, on Thursday.
The Angels transferred Trout from the paternity list to the restricted list after the three-day time limit on the paternity list expired Sunday. Los Angeles is off Monday.
The Angels (3-6) lost two of their first three games without Trout. The MVP had seven hits and two walks in 28 plate appearances over LA’s first six games, hitting one homer with four RBIs.
Eagles’ Doug Pederson positive for COVID-19
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Eagles released a statement Sunday night saying Pederson hasn’t experienced any symptoms, is feeling well and under self-quarantine. The team also said any person who was in close contact with Pederson has been notified and will be tested daily.
Per NFL protocols, Pederson can return to the team’s practice facility after waiting 10 days since his first positive test if he remains asymptomatic or at least five days if he has consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart during that five-day span.
The 52-year-old Pederson is the second NFL head coach known to test positive. New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said he had the coronavirus in March.
Thomas moves to world No. 1 after Memphis win
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Justin Thomas wants to make his second stint as No. 1 in the world last longer than the first time around.
“I hope so,” Thomas said Sunday after winning the FedEx St. Jude Invitational to take the No. 1 spot for the first time since June 2018. “I feel like I’m a better player, and I feel like I’m more complete of a golfer now than I was then.”
Thomas dueled defending champion Brooks Koepka down the final holes, sealing the World Golf Championship victory on the par-5 16th. Thomas took the lead for good with his second straight birdie, while Koepka bogeyed the hole.
Koepka pulled within a stroke with a 39-footer for birdie on No. 17. But Koepka put his tee shot into the water along the 18th fairway on his way to double bogey, allowing Thomas to finish up an easy par putt for what wound up a three-stroke victory.
Thomas closed with a 5-under 66 to finish at 13-under 267 and take the $10.5 million winner’s check for his 13th PGA Tour title. At 27, he became the third-youngest player since 1960 to reach 13 PGA Tour wins, trailing only Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.
“I’ve been fortunate to have a good career so far, but I plan on playing out here for a long time and have a lot of things that I still want to accomplish,” Thomas said. “And every milestone and steppingstone is hopefully something that I can learn from and something that will help me even more in the long run.”
