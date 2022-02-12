Saturday
Craft Fair: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Twin Spruce Junior High
Cow Party: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Campbell County Rockpile Museum
Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Sunday
ARP Winter series: 8 a.m., Cam-plex East Pavilion.
Job’s Daughter Informational Event: 2-5 p.m., Masonic Hall of Gillette (additional parking in rear), 407 S. Gillette Ave.
Monday
ALA-TEEN: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church.
Tuesday
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Alzheimer’s Association meeting: 3 p. ., City Brew
Teen Card Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Houseplant class: 6 p.m., Campbell County Public Library.
Al-Anon Meeting: Noon, Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.
Wednesday
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Thursday
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Teen Anime Club: 4-5:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Choir of Man:, 6:30 p.m., Cam-plex Heritage Center
Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.
Feb. 19
Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
SPEED PUZZLE COMPETITION: noon, Dungeons and Dugouts
DUCKS UNLIMITED BANQUET: 4:30 p.m., Cam-plex Central Pavilion
Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekend for couples: 12 a.m., 1000 Butler Spaeth Road
Feb. 21
ALA-TEEN: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church.
Feb. 22
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Teen Card Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Dinosaur World: 6:30 p.m., Cam-plex Heritage Center Theater
Caregiver Support Group: 6:30 p.m., The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center
Al-Anon Meeting: Noon, Roadway Alliance Church
Feb. 23
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
