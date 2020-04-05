Walmart stores, including the Gillette outlet, have implemented another measure to help maintain social distancing and contact while people are shopping for essential items.
Along with limiting store hours from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily, they now also are limiting the number of shoppers allowed inside at a time. Just how many will be allowed in varies, but the formula is one shopper for every 1,000 square feet of space, or roughly 20% of a store's capacity.
Once the store has its limit of shoppers, those waiting will be lined up outside an appropriate distance from each other.
Other changes include one-way movement through the aisle of stores so people won't have to pass close to each other moving both directions while shopping. And once shoppers have checked out, they'll be directed to leave through a different door than the one people coming in use.
Other grocery chains in Gillette also have implemented changes in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, including reduced hours of operation, seniors-only shopping in the mornings and marking appropriate spacing and installing plastic barriers at checkout lanes to minimize contact.
They encourage use of delivery services, and Walmart and Smiths each also offer online ordering and curbside pickup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.