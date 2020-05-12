Homeowners turn to their garages when the need arises for extra storage space, but the garage can be so much more than a place to house furniture, sporting goods and baby gear.
Danny Lipford, host of the home improvement radio show “Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford,” said one trend he’s seeing across the country is to convert a portion of garage space to another use.
“It’s more of a common need. Parents want to get the kids out of the house but not too far out. Or, it can be a man cave or a she cave,” Lipford said.
Where to start
Before tackling a home improvement project be honest with yourself, Lipford said. Take a good look at what you need and don’t. Get rid of and donate as much as you can. Group similar items together: gardening tools, children’s items, fishing gear.
Floor space is valuable, so get as much stuff off the floor as possible, Lipford said. Use shelves, baskets, hooks and magnetic tool bars to hang things.
Fancy storage systems can be expensive, but simple wooden garage shelves are an easy DIY weekend project.
“Buy good, sturdy containers, always clear so you can see what’s in them,” Lipford said. Put heaviest items at the bottom and the least-used, like seasonal decorations, at the top.
Create your space
Now that you’ve got some extra space, upgrade your garage to make it more liveable. Why shouldn’t the garage — or part of it — become a home gym or an art studio? Add a ceiling fan, a ping-pong table, an old TV, a couch on casters, fitness equipment or whatever else your family will use.
In less than five minutes you can pull out the car, move the couch and TV from where they’re stored against a wall and open up some folding or camp chairs.
“Suddenly, it’s a nice temporary space for an impromptu party, gathering for a football game or kids party,” Lipford said. “I’m seeing a strong trend of not giving up valuable car storage space but having the ability to spill out into the area as needed.”
Add a ductless mini split system, which efficiently provides heating and cooling, to make it comfortable and insulation in the attic if needed, Lipford said.
More ideas
Increasingly common, smart garage door controllers offer convenience, security and peace of mind, Lipford said. In addition to never having to wonder whether you left the door open, these smart systems can be used for safe package delivery. Wi-Fi enabled walk-in doors can also allow access for service calls without the use of hidden keys or trusting strangers with garage codes, Lipford said.
Because the lot size of single family homes has been in decline for a decade, the garage has become more prominent in the front of the house, Lipford said.
“You don’t need to have a plain, industrial looking, ugly door. Put your personality on it,” Lipford said.
Add some character with a faux-wood finish using a gel-based stain.
“It’s easy and can improve the look of the house. It’s very viable even on metal or aluminium doors,” Lipford said.
Don’t forget the concrete floor, which was probably never sealed. A clear sealant helps make cleanup easier and repels stains, but for a more aesthetic look choose a decorative faux finish, Lipford said: “It’s a great weekend project.”
Carpeting may seem like an unexpected upgrade but works well, especially if no car is parked on top of it. Another option for around the car is adding 2-by-2-foot squares of commercial-grade carpeting starting from where the driver and passenger exit the car and including a walkway into the home.
“It really makes a difference, and it’s better than a welcome mat,” Lipford said.
