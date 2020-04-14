McCaffrey becomes highest-paid NFL RB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have rewarded Christian McCaffrey for his production and versatility, making him the highest-paid running in the NFL.
The team agreed to a four-year, $64 million contract extension with McCaffrey on Monday, a person familiar with the contract negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Panthers have not announced the extension. Details on how much of the contract is fully guaranteed were unavailable.
The $16-million-a-year deal eclipses Ezekiel Elliott’s contract with the Dallas Cowboys that is worth $15 million per season.
The extension keeps McCaffrey, 23, tied to the Panthers through the 2025 season. The coming season would be the final year of his rookie contract, and Carolina had the option to pick up a fifth year in 2021.
It appeared to a matter of when, not if, the extension was coming after Panthers coach Matt Rhule made it clear last week that he viewed McCaffrey as a vital part of the franchise moving forward.
“I think Christian McCaffrey is a centerpiece player that you can build around,” Rhule said. “And I think he really builds to the culture that you want to have within the building.”
McCaffrey ran for 1,387 yards and posted 1,005 yards receiving last season for the Panthers, joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig as the only running backs in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards in both categories in the same season.
XFL files for bankruptcy, cites COVID-19 crisis
The XFL filed for bankruptcy on Monday, likely spelling the end of the second iteration of the league.
The filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware estimates the organization has between $10,000,001 and $50 million in both assets and liabilities. Former coaches Bob Stoops and Marc Trestman are among the creditors with the largest unsecured claims.
The WWE-backed XFL canceled the rest of its return season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. It suspended operations and laid off its employees Friday.
The league said Monday in an emailed statement that it wasn’t insulated “from the harsh economic impacts and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 crisis.”
“This is a heartbreaking time for many, including our passionate fans, players and staff, and we are thankful to them, our television partners, and the many Americans who rallied to the XFL for the love of football,” the league said.
The XFL had eight franchises this season and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.
But spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season.
The XFL also played one season in 2001.
Tarvaris Jackson, ex-NFL QB, dies in crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson has died in a one-car crash outside Montgomery, authorities said Monday. He was 36.
The 2012 Chevrolet Camaro that Jackson was driving went off the road, struck a tree and overturned at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Trooper Benjamin “Michael” Carswell, an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesman, said in a news release. Jackson was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The wreck occurred on Pike Road, about seven miles south of Montgomery, his hometown. No other details were immediately released about the crash, which remained under investigation.
Jackson was hired as quarterbacks coach for Tennessee State last season after a 10-year NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll posted a Twitter message calling Jackson “a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk.”
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson also posted about Jackson’s death: “TJack... you will be missed. Praying for your family...Love you man.”
The Vikings also released a statement saying that “one of Tarvaris’ greatest attributes was his positive outlook and approach. He genuinely cared about others, was a good friend and will be missed by family, teammates and Vikings fans everywhere.”
At Tennessee State, Jackson helped senior quarterback Cameron Rosendahl to a season in which he passed for 3,023 yards, the second most in program history.
“We are devastated,” Tennessee State coach Rod Reed said. “He was an awesome young man and he will be missed by our players, our staff and the TSU family.”
Jackson was a second-round draft pick of the Vikings in 2006, starting 12 games in 2007 and going 8-4. He was part of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl championship team in 2014 as Wilson’s backup.
Jackson started 14 games for Seattle in 2011, leading the team to seven wins. The former Alabama State quarterback, who started his college career at Arkansas, went 17-17 as an NFL starter.
He passed for 7,263 yards with 39 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.
Jackson is survived by wife Lakitta and three children.
Westbrook donates 650 computers to needy kids
Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook has donated 650 computers to children in need so they can continue learning with schools shut down because of the new coronavirus.
Westbrook’s Why Not? Foundation teamed with Comp-U-Dopt and Houston mayor Sylvester Turner’s office of education to provide computers to underprivileged children across the city.
Comp-U-Dopt has given almost 1,000 computers to families in Houston since March 18 through a computer drive-thru. Families register through the Comp-U-Dopt website and can get a free computer if they are selected through a lottery. Turner’s office said that 83% of students given computers live in households earning less than $35,000 a year.
“Russell Westbrook proves why he is a champion on and off the court,” Turner said. “This donation will be a game changer for many students and their families coping with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.”
