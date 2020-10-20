There’s a time for everything. I have been wanting to write this letter for a long time. Listening to the vice presidential debate the other night, that socialist that’s running for vice president with Joe Biden made the time right for this letter.
When Kamala Harris was asked about abortion, she said it’s my body, but the way I understand it the baby has its own body that’s growing in time of conception. If you plant any kind of a grain, you get a crop if the weather is right.
When a woman gets pregnant, she is pregnant with a living human being. When she has an abortion, she is murdering a living human being created by GOD. When she has an abortion, it’s murder! No other word for abortion but murder.
If anybody doesn’t know that abortion is murder I don’t think they know much about anything. That’s the way it looks to me.
I read something one time that I believe in: I would rather be hated for what I am then to be loved for what I am not.
Fritz Rehbein
Rozet
