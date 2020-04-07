Municipal Court hearings pushed back to June
Gillette Municipal Court has rescheduled all arraignments scheduled in April to June 2.
The court issued an order Monday resetting arraignments that were to be held April 14, 21 and 28 to begin at 8:30 a.m. June 2, along with providing instructions on paying tickets or making other payments to the court.
The court will remain closed to visitors, but you can send a check, cashier’s check or money order to Municipal Court, P.O. Box 3003, Gillette, WY 82717.
You also may pay cash using the drop box on the front of the City Hall building (mark envelope “Municipal Court” and provide the defendant’s name).
Call 307-686-5254 to pay over the phone using a credit card.
Home show canceled, other events go online
The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce has canceled the 2020 NEWCA Home Show because of federal stay-at-home guidelines being extended through April 30. The event had originally been rescheduled for April 25-26.
Vendors are being contacted this week about how to proceed for next year’s event.
Also, the chamber’s Legislative Wrap-Up that was scheduled in March will be presented online for everyone to share.
The chamber also is working on a virtual Governor’s Luncheon, as its original date of April 13 will not work for the traditional banquet-style event.
Lineup changes for Legacy parade
The resident drive-by parade lineup to visit residents from a distance at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center has changed from the Twin Spruce Junior High School parking lot to Eighth Street close to Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
There will be two parades, at 1 and 3 p.m. Wednesday. The goal of the event is to entertain residents at the Legacy.
The route will take participants down Veterans Drive, passing the Legacy at 1000 S. Douglas Highway.
Drivers in the parade are required to stay in their cars. Legacy residents will be on balconies and in the courtyard facing Veterans Drive for their scheduled parade viewings.
Residents viewing at 1 p.m. will be from the Birch, Cottonwood and Pine neighborhoods. Residents viewing at 3 will be from the Spruce, Aspen and Short-Term Rehab neighborhoods.
Smith’s to limit numbers of shoppers in stores
Smith’s Food & Drug said Tuesday that it would limit the number of customers in its stores to 50% of the international building code’s calculated capacity to ensure adequate social distancing.
The adoption of customer capacity limits to further encourage physical distancing in stores. Beginning April 7, the retailer will begin to limit the number of customers to 50% of the international building code’s calculated capacity to allow for proper physical distancing in every store.
For example, the standard building capacity for a grocery store is 1 person per 60 square feet. Under Smith’s new reduced capacity limits, the number will be 1 person per 120 square feet.
“During this national pandemic, we are committed to adopting preventive measures to help protect the safety and health of our associates, customers and communities,” said said Kenny Kimball, president of Smith’s.
Food bank schedules April 18 drop-off in Gillette
The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies will set up a mobile drive-thru pantry in Gillette on April 18.
It’s one of many mobile pantries the organization has scheduled across the state this month to get fresh, nutritious food to families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
During the first week of April, Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies’ drive-thru mobile pantries served more than 6,000 people at five locations.
Gillette’s mobile food pantry will be at Family Life Church, 480 Highway 50, from 1-3 p.m. April 18, a Saturday.
The mobile food pantry also will deliver food in Moorcroft from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 16 at 101 S. Belle Fourche.
These mobile pantries reflect a new drive-thru model that protects the public, staff and volunteers during this time of social distancing. Each household will receive a box of shelf-stable items, a bag of fresh produce and a bag of protein products.
People who intend to pick up for another household are asked to prepare and bring the appropriate completed and signed proxy form.
Dates, times or locations may change due to weather or logistical concerns, so check wyomingfoodbank.org for more information and any updates on mobile pantries in your area.
Also, all volunteers must be pre-registered. Volunteers are needed to assist with set up, to help with food distribution and to help clean up. People who are interested in volunteering can call Myriam at 307-232-4020.
CDC, WDH advise use of cloth face masks
With new national recommendations encouraging the targeted use of personal face coverings due to the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, a Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) official is updating residents on why using them at key times could be helpful.
The Centers for Disease Control and Preventio recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public where other measures meant to keep people apart are difficult to maintain such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said as experts continue to learn more about COVID-19, a new virus, it’s becoming clear some people can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.
“This means the virus can spread between people who are close to each other without them realizing it is happening,” she said. “That’s the reason for this change and new recommendation.”
Harrist said the cloth face coverings CDC recommends for most people can be bought, made or adapted from common items and materials at low cost.
“These are definitely not the same thing as surgical masks or N-95 respirators,” she said. “Those types of masks are vital supplies right now across the country and we need to save them for health care workers and other medical first responders.”
Cloth face coverings should not be placed on children younger than age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing or anyone who can’t take the covering off without help. When removing the coverings, people should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose and mouth and should wash hands immediately after removing.
Cloth face coverings also should be routinely washed, depending on the frequency of use, in a washing machine.
More information about COVID-19 and Wyoming can be found at https://tinyurl.com/uhle7od.
