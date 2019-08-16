Pronghorn women drop scrimmage
The Gillette College women’s soccer team lost 5-0 in a scrimmage against the University of Providence at Great Falls in Great Falls, Montana, on Thursday afternoon.
Pronghorn goalkeeper Nia Trejo tallied four saves while Providence saved all 10 shots on goal.
Providence’s Eme McLaughlin scored three goals and shot nine times. Gillette’s Jaycie Greene had four shots on goal.
Camel golfers see first action of season
Campbell County High School’s boys and girls golf teams competed in the first tournament of the season at Powell Country Club on Thursday.
The only Camel girl golfer, freshman Myah Hammerquist, shot a 98.
For the boys, sophomore Brant Morrison shot an 82, sophomore Shay Leupold shot an 86, senior Harrison Riss shot an 87, senior Lee Gaunter shot a 103 and freshman Dawson Reed shot a 109.
They’ll finish the tournament Friday at Cody’s Olive Glenn Golf Club.
Roughrider Scramble is Saturday
Gillette’s American Legion Post 42 baseball team is holding its third annual Roughrider Scramble at Bell Nob Golf Course at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The cost is $500 per team.
The four-person scramble starts at 8 a.m. and costs $500 per team. There will be a lunch after the tournament.
