Wild sweep Butte 11-1 and 4-1 in Montana
The Gillette Wild junior hockey team won a pair of road games over the Butte Cobras this weekend. Gillette beat the Cobras 11-1 on Friday and 4-1 on Saturday in Montana.
The Wild took control of Friday’s game early and scored the first six goals of the game. Butte scored its first and only goal with 1:30 left in the second period.
The Wild scored the next five goals to close out the game in the final 20 minutes.
Saturday’s game was less of a blowout but still resulted in a fairly dominant performance from the Wild.
The Wild took a 2-0 lead in the second period but Butte cut the lead to 2-1 midway through the period. Gillette added one more goal from Tucker Lien to go up 3-1.
Declan Young scored his 48th goal of the season late in the third period to close out the game 4-1. Jake Turek was the winning goaltender for Gillette with 48 saves on 49 shots.
No. 3 Bolts girls win two conference games
The No. 3-ranked Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team won two conference games over the weekend, beating Kelly Walsh 52-35 on Friday in Casper and Sheridan 55-51 on Saturday in Gillette.
Against the Trojans, junior Joelie Spelts led the Bolts in scoring with 19 points, including 15 points in the first half.
Against the Broncs, the Bolts clung to a 40-35 lead after the third quarter but Sheridan battled back and tied the game 51-51 with just over a minute left. Junior Joelie Spelts buried a clutch layup with 19 seconds left to give the Bolts the lead.
Senior Gabby Mendoza was able to ice the game with two big free throws to bring the game to its final score of 55-51. Junior Laney McCarty led the Bolts in scoring with 16 points, followed by Spelts with 14 and Mendoza with 12.
Camel boys, girls both swept over weekend
The Campbell County High School boys and girls basketball teams both dropped a pair of games to Kelly Walsh and Sheridan over the weekend.
The Camel boys lost to Sheridan 69-52 on Friday on the road and 90-59 on Saturday at home. The girls lost to the Broncs 52-35 and to the Trojans 71-63.
The pair of losses dropped the Camel girls to 6-14 on the season and 3-6 in conference play. The boys fell to 3-16 and 0-9.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin will end the regular season with a crosstown doubleheader this week. The girls will play at 6 p.m. and the boys will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at TBHS.
Camel girls win title at Wyoming Invitational
The Campbell County High School girls indoor track and field team took home the title at the Wyoming Invitational on Friday in Casper. The Camel girls finished the meet with 81 points.
The Camel boys finished second with a team score of 72. The Thunder Basin girls team finished fifth and the Bolts boys finished 12th.
Campbell County won seven events on the day. Thunder Basin’s girls team won one relay.
For Campbell County, Sydalee Brown won the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.26 seconds. Nyomi Moore won the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.95 seconds.
McKenna Hayes won the shot put with a throw of 40 feet, 3.5 inches. Campbell County’s team of Brown, Moore, DeWine and Aja Roberts won the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1 minute, 46.15 seconds.
Thunder Basin’s team of Madison Lubben, Rylee Brandon, Abby Arnold and Mallory Jones won the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:15.87.
For the Camel boys, senior Branden Werkele won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.79, senior Remar Pitter won the long jump with a distance of 23-11 and the team of Pitter, Werkele, Brady Tompkins and Ian Carter won the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:32.50.
