Friday, Nov. 20
- 9-11 a.m.: Senior preview only.
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Open to the public.
- 6-8 p.m.: Festival Kick-Off. Enjoy cookies and milk and entertainment provided by Dance Arts Gillette.
Saturday, Nov. 21
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Open to the public.
- 3-5 p.m.: Festival will close to count ballots and prepare for auction night.
- 5-10 p.m.: Auction Night (this is a ticketed event this year due to COVID-19 restrictions)
Sunday, Nov. 22
- Noon-4 p.m.: Family Day, open to the public. Admission is a canned food item.
Holiday Shopping at Festival of Trees
The Festival of Trees Committee is excited to announce Real Deals will be at the event this year showcasing its new holiday merchandise, perfect for everyone’s budget. Also, 25% of your purchases will benefit Festival of Trees.
Real Deals Festival Gift Shop Hours
- Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.
- Sunday: Noon-4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.