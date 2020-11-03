Fifth Street and Green Avenue: Fifth Street is closed from Highway 59 to Gurley Avenue and Green Avenue is closed at the intersection of Fifth Street through Nov. 13 for installation of a new water main as part of the 2020 Water Main Replacement Project funded by Penny Power.
Second Street: Will be closed from 4J Road to Osborne Avenue from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Nov. 11 for the Veterans Day Parade.
