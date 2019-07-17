Apple, Google push their new emojis
Apple and Google are rolling out dozens of new emojis that of course include cute critters, but also expand the number of images of human diversity.
The announcement coincides with Wednesday’s World Emoji Day.
Apple Inc. is releasing new variants of its holding hands emoji that allow people to pick any combination of skin tone and gender, 75 possible combinations in all. There are also wheelchairs, prosthetic arms and legs, as well as a new guide dog and an ear with a hearing aid.
And then there’s the sloth, the flamingo, the skunk, the orangutan, as well as a new yawning emoji.
New emojis routinely pop up every year. Earlier this year the Unicode Consortium approved 71 new variations of emoji for couples of color.
Apple said its new emojis will be available in the fall with a free software update for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.
California
Manson murder house is on the market
LOS ANGELES — One of the Los Angeles houses where followers of Charles Manson committed notorious murders in 1969 is for sale.
The home in the hilly Los Feliz district is where Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were slain the night after actress Sharon Tate and four others were murdered were murdered by Manson followers in Benedict Canyon.
Redfin listing agent Robert Giambalvo said the two-bedroom home is priced at $1.98 million.
The house falls outside a requirement to inform buyers if a death occurred in a property in the previous three years, but Giambalvo says he noted on the multiple listing service that it’s the LaBianca house and agents should do research before showing it.
The house has changed hands several times since 1969 and last sold in 1998.
Florida
‘Baby Shark’ drives homeless from park
WEST PALM BEACH — Officials in West Palm Beach are hoping a continuous loop of children’s songs played throughout the night will keep homeless people from sleeping in a city park.
West Palm Beach parks and recreation director Leah Rockwell said they’re trying to discourage people from camping out along the glass-walled Lake Pavilion. She says the pavilion rakes in some $240,000 annually from events.
The loop of “Baby Shark” and “Raining Tacos” is a temporary fix to keep homeless people off the patio. Rockwell says the city wants to formalize hours for the park, which should make trespassing laws easier to enforce.
Illaya Champion tells the Post “it’s wrong” to chase people away with music. He says he’ll still sleep there, but “it’s on and on, the same songs.”
South Dakota
Teens trashed police interview rooms
SIOUX FALLS — Three teenage boys are accused of trashing two Sioux Falls police station interview rooms while they were investigated for firing a gun.
Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the boys, ages 16 and 17, destroyed the rooms by throwing tables and chairs and ripping soundproof material from the walls Monday. They’re also accused of spitting at and kicking officers.
Clemens says one of the boys accidentally fired a handgun at a duplex shortly after midnight Monday. No one was injured. An adult later called police and turned the gun over to officers. Police say the found another gun on one of the other teens.
Clemens says damage to the police rooms is estimated at $500.
— The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.