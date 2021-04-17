The ongoing uncertainty of COVID-19 has taken a toll, leaving many of us feeling isolated and struggling with anxiety and depression. Making mental health a priority is a good step toward regaining normalcy in 2021.
“The COVID-19 pandemic added stress on a global scale,” said Mike Gallagher, clinical director and licensed professional clinical counselor at Shoreline Recovery Center in San Diego.
For now, it’s too early to qualify the pandemic’s influence on mental and emotional health, but a survey published in JAMA found that the prevalence of depression symptoms was three times higher during the COVID-19 pandemic than before.
“It will be some time before we truly understand the scale of grief and loss, the degree of emotional trauma, the psychological consequences of social isolation, or the mental effects due to the scarcity of resources from the closure of businesses and distribution channels during the pandemic,” he said. “If there is any silver lining, though, it would be that the COVID-19 crisis might normalize and prioritize mental health issues that have gone largely unaddressed for some time. That is my hope for 2021.”
Unlike breaking a bone or chipping a tooth, the symptoms of mental and emotional distress are often intangible, Gallagher said.
“It’s ironic that we will remember to brush our teeth every day, get to work on time or make it to the gym a few times a week, but many of us forget to monitor our own mental and emotional health on a daily basis. It’s ironic because our mental and emotional well-being largely influences those other areas of our lives,” he said.
You don’t need to be an emotional guru to know if you might be experiencing an issue that requires attention. To start, take an inventory of the different areas of your life: family, friendships, work, school, physical health.
“Are you feeling differently about any of these areas now than you have in the past? Has your ability to perform in these areas diminished over the course of some time? If so, it might be time to seek help,” Gallagher said.
Prevention should be the first line of defense. Address emotional and psychological issues before they become debilitating.
“Early warning signs of mental health distress include isolating behavior, a lack of pleasure in things that were previously fun, low energy and mood, racing thoughts that you can’t stop, increasing fear or worry regardless of situation, frustration with others or yourself. If you’ve tried to think your way out of these symptoms and it just doesn’t seem to help, therapy should be explored,” Gallagher said.
Don’t worry about being nervous or scared.
“Mental health professionals should provide consultation before you start actual treatment so that you know what to expect going in,” he said.
To prioritize mental health, first think about how you talk to yourself.
“Self-talk is not only a great indicator of mental health, but inner dialogue can also be a tool we use to change our perspective and address some of the symptoms I’ve mentioned,” Gallagher said. “Sometimes we end up saying unhelpful things to ourselves, without even thinking, that we wouldn’t say to our closest friends and loved ones. For example, would I really say ‘You’re going to mess this up’ to my wife if she was about to give a presentation at work? Why would I ever do that to myself?
“Changing our self-talk track can help us check in on how we are doing mentally, and adjust our thinking to adapt to what life throws at us.”
Each day build some time for mindfulness or meditation.
“Our schedules can get so busy that we neglect even reflecting on how we are doing mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Setting up a specific mindfulness or meditation practice can give us the time to more thoroughly check-in with ourselves,” Gallagher said.
For those who don’t enjoy sitting in one place for minutes at a time, mindfulness can include anything that brings you into the present moment, where past and future aren’t eating away at your mental energy, he said.
“This was a tough year for many, and COVID-19 changed the nature in which we all live, work, play and relate. The pandemic did not jump-start a psychological and emotional pandemic, though; that’s been going already. Anxiety and depression rates among U.S. adults and children have been increasing for years,” Gallagher said.
If you are struggling with a mental health issue, you aren’t alone. The National Alliance on Mental Illness estimates that 1 in 5 U.S. adults experiences a mental illness at some point in their lives.
“There is help out there, and with access to telehealth platforms, there has never been a better time to get help,” Gallagher said.
