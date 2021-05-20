Just over two months after the official day of the spring season hit the northern hemisphere March 20, vegetation around northeast Wyoming and Gillette is finally starting to see its own, much later spring season.
A significant warm-up throughout the week that saw temperatures frequently top 70 and creep into the low 80s, coupled with recent rainstorms, has brought a vibrant landscape back to Gillette as grasses green up and trees leaf into colorful hues signifying spring has finally sprung.
After a warm, mostly sunny week, more rain is forecast for the region starting late today and increasing to a 50% chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this evening. The greatest chance of rain is Sunday, when the National Weather Service predicts an 80% chance of rain and windy conditions throughout the day.
Temperatures will drop down into the mid-50s Friday and Saturday, while Sunday will see a high of 67 and a low of 45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.