Despite strong thunderstorms that blew through Campbell County over the holiday weekend, Gillette remains in a D1, or moderate, drought, said Melissa Smith, a hydrologist and meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Sunday saw a thunderstorm that tracked to the northeast and produced a report of golf ball-sized hail just west of Gillette at 6:30 p.m. and multiple reports of hail about 15 miles north of Gillette at 7:45.
Another thunderstorm passed through at 3:30 a.m. Monday, dropping 0.18 inches of rain, she said.
So far, July has seen 0.26 inches of rain in Gillette, which is close to average for the month at this point, Smith said.
“May and June are usually the two wettest months,” Smith said. “So we’re expecting drought conditions to continue. We’re getting to the part of the year where we normally dry out.”
Although the July precipitation is average to begin the month, Smith said that if measurements are taken back to June 1, the area is a half inch below average for the month and closer to 2 inches below average so far for 2020.
She said this week is forecast to see above-average temperatures with a daily risk of thunderstorms, but the risk of drought conditions persisting remains high.
The moderate drought covers most of northeast and north central Wyoming.
“Moderate droughts have possible impacts of damage to crops and pastures, and some water shortages could be imminent,” Smith said.
The drought conditions are assessed weekly and are updated every Thursday. Despite the weekend’s rain, Smith doesn’t expect the area to move out of its current drought condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.