Phoenix voters reject anti-rail initiative by wide margin
PHOENIX — Phoenix voters said “yes” to expanding light rail transportation in the nation’s fifth largest city by soundly saying “no” to a measure that aimed to stop any more development of the system, according to early, unofficial returns.
Mayor Kate Gallego expressed confidence the measure known as Proposition 105 will be defeated when the rest of the votes are counted.
“Light rail expansion is not stopping — not today, not tomorrow,” Gallego said late Tuesday. “This campaign was never about one track of rail. It was about equity for our entire city and voters delivered on that promise.”
Paul P. Skoutelas, the president and CEO of the American Public Transportation Association, called the vote “a monumental day at the ballot box for public transportation in Phoenix.”
Approval of Proposition 105 would have stopped a planned 5.5-mile extension of the rail into the working-class Hispanic and African American communities of south Phoenix, home to numerous auto repair shops and Mexican markets.
It also would stop future extensions designed to link far-flung areas around the Valley of the Sun, including one planned to the state Capitol and another to far western suburbs, home to many people who commute to the city’s center for jobs and school.
Michigan
Wife killed by cereal spiked with heroin
DAVISON — A Michigan man has been charged with murder after investigators concluded he spiked his wife’s bowl of cereal with heroin.
The medical examiner initially classified Christina Ann-Thompson Harris’ 2014 death as an accidental overdose. But investigators now believe Jason Harris poisoned her at their home in Davison.
Prosecutor David Leyton says the 36-year-old victim was an “incredibly loving mother.” Friends were shocked to hear about an overdose and said she never used drugs.
Leyton says Jason Harris’ siblings told police that he had talked about “getting rid” of his wife. Co-workers told investigators that Harris had been looking for a hit man.
Nebraska
Principal pleads
not guilty to DUI
CENTRAL CITY — A south-central Nebraska school principal accused of drunken driving has pleaded not guilty.
Merrick County Court records say 38-year-old Lee Wolfe entered the written plea Tuesday. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2 in Central City.
Authorities say Wolfe’s blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit after he was stopped Aug. 11 on U.S. Highway 30 in Central City. An officer pulled him over because of expired license plates.
Central City Police Chief Mark Hogue says Wolfe’s son was with him. Wolfe was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence with a passenger under 16 and for having expired plates.
North Carolina
Prosecutor expands fight against vaping
RALEIGH — North Carolina’s top prosecutor expanded his efforts to halt e-cigarette sales to teens on Tuesday by suing eight more manufacturers and sellers of vaping products.
Josh Stein, the Democratic attorney general in the traditionally tobacco-friendly state, said he’s filing lawsuits against eight companies that make or sell e-cigarettes and related products in an announcement timed to grab attention during the first week of school.
He alleges that the companies market to young people with candy and dessert flavors on social media and don’t use proper age verification for sales. He said he’s asking courts to shut down their marketing and sales to underage people.
He said vape flavors including cotton candy, gummy bear and graham cracker are helping to fuel an “epidemic” of e-cigarette use among young people and threatening to reverse a downward trend in tobacco use in North Carolina and around the country.
“We simply cannot have another generation of young people addicted to nicotine,” he said.
Oregon
Destructive grass fire was arson
PORTLAND — A wind-driven grass fire that roared to life during rush hour in a residential neighborhood was intentionally set.
The Monday blaze damaged five buildings, destroyed 50 cars in a parking lot and sent people running from their homes as residents across the city gawked at the huge plume of black smoke.
Officials declined to say what led them to believe the fire was arson.
No one was hurt and firefighters were able to contain the flames to an area about the size of 2 ½ city blocks.
A grass fire in a densely populated area of a big city is unusual and comes as a late-summer heat wave in the region pushed temperatures to 96 degrees by Tuesday afternoon.
South Dakota
Suspended sentence after toddler tests positive for THC
SIOUX FALLS — A Sioux Falls woman whose toddler who tested positive for THC, the active chemical in marijuana, won’t spend any time behind bars unless she violates terms of her suspended sentence.
Thirty-one-year-old Tiffany Kelsey pleaded guilty to contributing to the abuse or neglect of a minor and failing to report a felony and was sentenced Tuesday to a year of suspended prison time as well as 60 days of electronic monitoring.
The Argus Leader reports Kelsey’s attorney, Amber Eggert, says Kelsey had taken the 14-month-old child with her when she visited a friend who was known to have marijuana last January. Eggert says they believe the child ate a cookie made with marijuana. The toddler tested positive for THC when tested at the hospital.
Lincoln County Deputy State’s Attorney Amanda Eden says Kelsey exposed her child to a dangerous situation.
Texas
Teen told uncle ‘please don’t hurt us’ before shooting
HOUSTON — A young woman says she begged her uncle “please don’t hurt us” before he fatally shot her parents and four siblings and shot her in the head in their suburban Houston home.
Cassidy Stay testified Tuesday at the capital murder trial of Ronald Lee Haskell, who is accused in the July 2014 attack. Stay, who was 15 at the time, survived by playing dead.
Haskell had been married to one of Stay’s aunts. Prosecutors allege Haskell wanted to hurt his ex-wife’s family after their divorce.
Haskell’s attorneys say he admits to the killings but that he wasn’t responsible because he was insane at the time.
Stay told jurors that she started screaming when Haskell started shooting and didn’t stop until she was also shot. Stay called 911 after Haskell left.
