It was a year ago today that Gov. Mark Gordon declared the COVID-19 pandemic a statewide emergency.
Two days earlier, the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Wyoming, a Sheridan County woman, was announced. And while Gov. Mark Gordon said the risk from what was then a mysterious and unknown malady “remains low,” he followed the lead of then-President Donald Trump and declared COVID-19 a statewide emergency.
That was March 13, 2020.
It was the same day that saw dejected basketball players from Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools return home from Casper after the Class 3A/4A Wyoming High School Basketball Championship were abruptly canceled mid-tournament. It had been shut down by the Natrona County Public Health Department on the news of the state’s first confirmed case.
“We didn’t win. We didn’t lose. We just came home,” said then-junior CCHS guard Luke Hladky. “We didn’t even get the chance to play.”
It would be the first of many disappointments and pandemic-related adjustments Gillette, Campbell County and the rest of the world would have to make over the next year.
For public education, it meant an abrupt halt and about-face.
Gordon’s emergency declaration happened to coincide with spring break for many public school districts, community colleges and the University of Wyoming. The breaks for both Gillette College and the Campbell County School District were extended, which eventually became permanent as remote learning, once a concept that seemed more from the plot of a sci-fi novel, became reality.
The first couple months of the COVID-19 pandemic in Campbell County became an extended exercise in caution, uncertainty and disbelief. It also introduced a few words and phrases into our everyday lives: social distancing, sanitize and face mask.
The pushback and debates over what collectively would become known as the basic “public health orders” evolved into political divides that continue to guide much of the public’s perception of and response to the pandemic.
While the emergency declaration was March 13, 2020, local public officials and agencies already had been preparing for weeks. At the Campbell County Courthouse, visitors and staff were greeted with signage outlining public health directives and new sanitizing stations were quickly installed throughout the building.
While the confirmed cases began to slowly build across the state, local officials said one of their first battles was convincing people to stay home if they weren’t feeling well.
“One of the huge hurdles we’re facing right now is the Wyoming work ethic,” said Randy Bury, Campbell County Public Health response coordinator.
As the virus was taking hold much more quickly and deeply across the United States, especially in large population areas like New York City and Los Angeles, the fallout would hit every corner of the nation. Travel bans, new health care procedures and public health orders once thought to be temporary inconveniences were extended again and again, and many continue.
Across Campbell County, the trickle-down of restrictions and precautions soon expanded. Along with schools, the Campbell County Recreation Center was closed and public events and fundraisers began canceling and postponing en masse.
One of the first and largest events was the NEWCA Home Show, a popular spring event that draws more than 100 vendors and up to 10,000 people to Cam-plex in what’s become known as the unofficial beginning of the local home improvement season.
At first, the show was postponed to late April. But COVID-19 was still on the rise and restrictions were getting more stringent, not less, so it was canceled.
At the same time, officials, agencies and local government began preparing for what was viewed as inevitable shutdowns. The Senior Center closed. The Campbell County Library followed the Rec Center’s lead and canceled its events. The Boys & Girls Club of Campbell County shut its doors and the school district started preparing for life after the extended spring break, one that wouldn’t include students in school buildings. And there still hadn’t been a single confirmed case of the virus in Campbell County.
Adapt and overcome
That wouldn’t last, however, and Campbell County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported March 19.
Through uncertainty about the pandemic and waiting for it to make its local debut, the community also was as proactive as possible. When it was determined students couldn’t come back to school buildings, the district put in a plan to remotely feed all the county’s children. Churches moved their services online, and working remotely from home became more normal than going to offices.
It also spurred community efforts to help others impacted more by the pandemic. Early on, The Cupboard of Campbell County Facebook page became, as group organizer Tammy Mc Arthur put it, “an online version of borrowing a cup of sugar from the neighbor.”
“There are plenty of us who are able to share with others, but this has turned into more than I could’ve thought it could be,” she said.
That’s because at a time when greed and selfishness was fueled by fear, hoarding of groceries, toilet paper and cleaning supplies was leaving others who needed those commodities without.
Businesses also began stepping up to help overwhelmed health care workers and accommodating seniors, who are at a higher risk of serious complications from the virus.
Greater impact
On March 19, the governor shut down public places because of the threat of the virus, including restaurants, schools, theaters, bars, nightclubs, coffee shops, self-service buffets, salad bars, gyms, conference rooms and museums.
It wouldn’t be until March 30 that the second case would be confirmed. A day later, two more would bring the local count to four and the state’s to 130 by April 1. A week later, the Wyoming High School Activities Association had decided to cancel all prep spring sports.
In an adapt-or-die environment, most local restaurants changed their operations to offer delivery and curbside pickup, while several also included staple groceries in their offerings. Because of a shortage of basic things at stores like milk, flour and eggs, some restaurants ordered more from their suppliers to sell to locals.
As the pandemic emergency in Wyoming crossed its first month and closed in on the end of April, the economic realities began to manifest in more ways. Workers began losing jobs as their businesses had been shut down or scaled back. The local oil and coal industries, already on the rocks, were hammered by COVID-19 as lower prices and less demand led to layoffs.
Jobless claims were hitting record highs in the county, Wyoming and across the United States while the demand for COVID-19 testing far outpaced local supplies.
Already having missed out on state basketball and all spring activities, members of the high school Class of 2020 also wondered if they’d have a graduation ceremony. After much debate, it was postponed for mid-June.
Father and son
Near the end of the first couple months of the pandemic in Campbell County, it was becoming common to see more confirmed cases each day and the debate about how dangerous COVID-19 was. Then-President Donald Trump was calling the virus a hoax while top health officials were painting frightening scenarios of a pandemic run amok.
In Gillette, we got to know Kayman and Rafael Tamez, or as they were known to the local Public Health Department, cases Nos. 3 and 6.
Kayman, then 14, and his father both contracted the virus and talked about their experiences. It began with Rafael, who believes he first was exposed at work.
On March 24, he went to work, came home and laid down for a little nap. It wasn’t long after that he knew something was very wrong.
“I took a nap for a few hours, then that evening it hit me and I just felt weak and dizzy, then the fever and body aches and it progressed from there,” he said.
He lost his senses of taste and smell, and what followed was an illness he said was unlike anything he’d had before. At one point, Rafael said he didn’t want to fall asleep because he feared he wouldn’t wake up.
