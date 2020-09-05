Campbell County tennis back to conference play
The Campbell County High School tennis team returned to conference play against Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central Thursday.
The boys ended the day 10-0 against the two teams while the girls went 2-8.
Against Cheyenne East, senior Tanner Lemm lost the first set 7-6 before going on to win 6-1 and 6-4. The rest of the boys team won in two sets.
The girls two wins on the day came against Cheyenne East, with No. 1 singles player Alexa Richert winning 6-1 and 6-0 and No. 1 doubles partners Livia Castellanos and Abi Neary winning 6-4 and 6-1.
After losing 3-2, the girls struggled later in the day against Cheyenne Central, dropping all five matches in two sets and losing 5-0.
The boys remained undefeated on the day, winning 5-0.
TBHS tennis sees mixed results on Thursday
The Thunder Basin High School tennis team took on two of the three Cheyenne high schools Thursday, after both girls and boys squads had exhibition matches during the last week.
Thunder Basin took care of business against Cheyenne East to wrap up Thursday’s action. The boys team beat the Thunderbirds 4-1, while the girls team won a close one, 3-2.
The Bolts faced off against Cheyenne Central to start the day. The boys lost a close dual 3-2 and the girls were swept 5-0 to the defending state champs.
Thunder Basin’s No. 1 doubles team of Joel Klaassen and Mason Miller, along with No. 1 singles player Carson Hanson, went undefeated Thursday to lead the boys team.
6th annual Race the Roof 5K race on Sept. 11
The 6th annual Race the Roof 5K run/walk will be Sept. 11 starting at Fire Station 3.
Registration will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and the opening ceremony for the race will begin at 6 p.m.
The Race the Roof event benefits Marines Helping Marines, Council of Community Services, LCpl Jacob Ross Detachment #1425, Gillette, WY and Battalion 1 Firefighter’s Association.
Cost to participate in the event is $15 or $30 with a T-shirt. Door prizes will be available and and barbecue is planned after the race.
To donate or register, call Lloyd Hoyle at 307-660-2328 or John Nulle 307-660-3758.
Fire Station 3 is located at 3 Wenger Drive across from the Campbell County Recreation Center on South Enzi Drive.
Cam Newton named Patriots’ starting QB
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cam Newton is officially the new starting quarterback of the New England Patriots.
A person familiar with the situation said Thursday that Newton was announced as the starter during a team meeting. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly announced the decision.
The Boston Globe first reported the decision.
The move was expected after the 2015 league MVP outperformed second-year Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer during training camp. Newton, who signed with the Patriots in July after being released by Carolina, succeeds Tom Brady following his departure to Tampa Bay in free agency.
Newton was also announced as one of eight team captains, along with special teamer Matt Slater, center David Andrews, running back James White, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, safety Devin McCourty and cornerback Jason McCourty.
“I will not and do not take this opportunity for granted!’ Newton wrote in a post on Instagram along with the captains’ announcement. ”I’m so grateful for this organization, my teammates and this city. Thank You! No need to look back now.”
The Patriots open the season Sept. 13 at home against Miami.
Coach Bill Belichick has been mostly mum throughout camp about which way he was leaning for the starting job at quarterback. But In an interview on SiriusXM Radio on Monday he praised Newton’s work ethic and the amount of improvement he’s shown over the past month.
“He’s very, very competitive on the field. He always wants to do his best and do better than the guys he’s competing against,” Belichick said. “Everybody’s competitive, but I think there’s different degrees of it. ... Based on what I’ve seen I would put him in the top echelon of that.”
