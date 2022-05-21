JACKSON — The valley’s newest private school, Jackson Hole Classical Academy, only has one graduate this year, but she’s getting a senator’s farewell.
Sarah Tallerico will walk across the Classical Academy stage on June 3, and U.S. Senator John Barrasso, who recommended Tallerico for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, is expected to give the commencement address.
“Sarah has shown she is highly motivated and possesses the strong leadership skills needed to succeed,” Barrasso said in a statement last December. “It’s an honor to nominate her, and I am confident that if she is offered an appointment, she will represent the Cowboy State well.”
Barrasso will be joined at the ceremony by Dr. Mark Johnson, civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army in Wyoming and Wyoming state coordinator on the West Point Field Force, who will personally present Tallerico with her official appointment papers to the prestigious academy.
In a statement to the Classical Academy, Tallerico said she hopes to become an orthopaedic surgeon for the U.S. Army.
The straight A student earned a perfect score on her ACT exam.
