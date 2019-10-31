Campbell County firefighters responded to a call at home at 325 Sunflower Lane at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday to find active flames inside the house.
Upon arrival, they observed smoke coming from the home and they entered to quickly extinguish the flames, according to a Campbell County Fire Department report.
A neighbor went outside to look at what was thought to be steam coming from the house, but quickly realized it was smoke and called emergency services.
The fire started in a bedroom and caused extensive heat and smoke damage to the rest of the house, the Fire Department reports.
No one was home at the time of the fire, but it displaced one adult and eight children, said Fire Captain Kate Eischeid.
“As of right now the fire was unintentional in nature,” Eischeid said. “And it was most likely electrical.”
Firefighters provided the eight children with coats, hats and gloves Eischeid said.
“We are also shopping to get them new Halloween costumes since theirs got burned last night,” she said.
