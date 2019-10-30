Driskill commits to UW, Edwards to Chadron
Thunder Basin High School’s star linebacker has committed to play football for the Cowboys at the University of Wyoming this week.
Driskill, who leads the state in tackles at right around 12 per game, was also receiving looks from Arizona State University, University of Northern Colorado, and multiple others.
Meanwhile, teammate Tyson Edwards has committed to Chadron State College to run track. Edwards tore his ACL against Cheyenne South this year.
NCAA to compensate its student-athletes
The NCAA took a major step Tuesday toward allowing college athletes to cash in on their fame, voting to permit them to “benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness.”
The nation’s largest governing body for college sports and its member schools now must figure out how to allow athletes to profit — something they have fought against doing for years — while still maintaining rules regarding amateurism. The NCAA Board of Governors, meeting at Emory University in Atlanta, directed each of the NCAA’s three divisions to create the necessary new rules immediately and have them in place no later than January 2021.
Board chair Michael Drake, the president of Ohio State University, said the NCAA must embrace change and modernize “to provide the best possible experience for college athletes.”
A group of NCAA administrators has been exploring since May the ways in which athletes could be allowed to receive compensation for the use of their names, images and likenesses. The working group, led by Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman, presented a status report Tuesday to the university presidents who make up the Board of Governors.
Smith and Ackerman’s group laid out principles and guidelines, endorsed by the board, to be followed as NCAA members go about crafting new rules and tweaking existing ones, including:
Some college sports leaders fear allowing athletes to earn outside income could open the door to corruption.
Aqib Talib traded to MIA on deadline day
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams traded cornerback Aqib Talib and a fifth-round pick in 2020 to the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday for an undisclosed future draft choice.
The 33-year-old Talib is on injured reserve with a rib injury. The 12-year veteran defensive back might not play again this season, and might never play for the rebuilding Dolphins, who continue to stockpile draft picks.
Talib played in eight regular-season games last year and five more this year, making just one interception and struggling with injuries in both of his seasons with the Rams. But he returned last year to start all three playoff games for Los Angeles, including the Super Bowl.
While his playing contributions to the Rams weren’t huge, the five-time Pro Bowl selection made an impact on the Rams’ locker room culture with his leadership, according to players during both seasons.
The once-volatile defensive back served as a mentor to his younger teammates when healthy or injured.
Gymnastics coach charged with sex abuse
MANASSAS, Va. — A former top gymnastics coach has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a teenage athlete he was coaching.
Prince William County Police said 47-year-old Sergio Galvez of Clifton, Virginia, was arrested Monday without incident.
Police said the sexual abuse happened between 2007 and 2008 with a victim who was 16 and 17 at the time. Galvez was the victim’s coach while she was training at a gymnastics center in Burke.
Police say the abuse occurred in the Haymarket area, where the victim lived.
