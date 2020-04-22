Man runs around bed for 10-plus hours
MOSCOW — A Russian man in the far eastern city of Vladivostok ran circles around his bed for more than 10 hours in an effort to replicate completing a 100-kilometer ultramarathon.
Experienced ultra-runner Dmitry Yakukhny had planned to run the 155-mile Marathon des Sables in the Sahara Desert this month, but instead found himself stuck at home after the race was postponed to September because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Yakukhny spent 10 hours, 19 minutes running around a double bed in his apartment on Saturday. He said he was inspired by a Frenchman who ran a marathon on his balcony last month, but decided to take it further.
Running such a small circuit in a confined space was a challenge.
“My head started spinning and my leg was aching on one side, so every 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) I changed the direction I was running,” Yakukhny told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
“I had the support of my family. Normally on an ultramarathon like that you’d be running with a rucksack between food stations. Here I just waved a hand and my wife cooked something,” he said. “The kids gave me moral support and my wife was the DJ, changing the music all the time.”
Yakukhny said he used a tracker which showed he ran just over 62 miles. After some viewers following his regular Instagram updates doubted he could have covered that distance, Yakukhny said there could be a “discrepancy” with the device working indoors, but said that didn’t take away from his 10-hour feat.
“It’s not the Guinness Book of Records. I was running for myself,” he said. “I wasn’t trying to trick anybody.”
Harvin planning NFL comeback after 4 years
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Percy Harvin is planning an NFL comeback nearly four years after his last game.
The former Florida star and first-round draft pick by Minnesota in 2009 expects to get invited to a training camp this season and show his 32-year-old body still has what it takes to be an elite playmaker.
“It’s destiny,” Harvin told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “There’s always been something to stop me coming back. But things started slowly leading back to football and the desire started coming back.”
The biggest step came after hip surgery last August in Gainesville. Doctors found a blockage he said may have been there since high school.
“Just had a lot of things that needed to be fixed,” said Harvin, who turns 32 next month.
Harvin helped lead the Gators to their third national championship in 2008. The Vikings chose him with the 22nd overall selection a few months later. After four productive seasons in Minnesota, the Vikings traded him to Seattle for a trio of picks. He was limited to six games over two years with the Seahawks, who shipped him to the New York Jets in the middle of the 2014 season.
A-Rod, J-Lo retain JP Morgan Mets pursuit
NEW YORK — Alex Rodriguez and fiancee Jennifer Lopez have retained J.P. Morgan to represent them in raising capital for a possible bid for the New York Mets. The move was first reported by Variety and confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity because it was not announced.
A three-time AL MVP, Rodriguez retired in August 2016 with 698 home runs, a .295 average and 2,086 RBIs in 22 years. He was suspended for the 2014 season for violations of Major League Baseball’s drug agreement and labor contract.
A-Rod, now 44 years old, earned about $448 million as a player. The 14-time All-Star started his career with Seattle, signed a record contract with Texas in December 2000, and then moved from shortstop to third base when he was traded from the Rangers to the New York Yankees ahead of the 2004 season.
