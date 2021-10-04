BUFFALO — With health experts recommending outdoor activities and social distancing during the pandemic, Wyoming with its vast, open spaces and two national parks has been a natural destination. And local retailers, hoteliers and restaurateurs say the summer travel season was a very good one.
“It was a stupendous summer,” said Margo Brown, owner of Margo’s Pottery. “It felt like people just wanted to spend money. I would think most stores did well this summer.”
Lodging tax collections are up this year, which seems to support the anecdotal evidence.
Johnson County Lodging Tax Board President Jillian Smith said that lodging tax collections are remitted to the board in arrears — so money the board received in August could have been collected over several months. But the $58,015 the board received in August was the largest check the board has ever received. In July, the board received $39,530.
“July is also quite impressive as it shows that travelers were visiting our area earlier in the summer than in previous years,” Smith said. “Typically we see our highest checks in August, September and October.”
Last year, the board received $34,905 in August and $11,763 in July.
Buffalo is frequently a stopping-over spot for visitors traveling between the Black Hills of South Dakota and Yellowstone and Teton national parks. Yellowstone National Park set a record for visits in August with 921,844 recreation visits, the National Park Service said in a news release last week.
Occidental Hotel owner David Stewart said that while the hotel hosted the usual visitors traveling through, it also accommodated more guests who were making Buffalo their home base.
