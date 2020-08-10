Busy hands of 12 area youth smoothed, rolled and molded intricate designs from clay as they sat at socially distanced workstations at the AVA Community Art Center on Friday afternoon.
The mood was relaxing and calm as they put the finishing touches on their works following a week of learning the ins and outs of ceramics.
All summer long, the art center has opened its doors for a series of instructional weeks of varying topics for its second Summer Youth Academy. From craft camp, to drawing, painting and finally ceramics, the artistically inclined filled the space to improve their skills and make a few like-minded friends along the way.
"This is for kids who really love art," program coordinator Mary Wilson said, adding that the ceramics group learned techniques she wasn't introduced to until attending art school.
Students learned a variety of techniques that will help them when heading back to school for their respective art classes, as they will already have a good amount of practice and understanding to assist in their future artistic growth, Wilson said.
