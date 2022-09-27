CROSS-COUNTRY
Bolts, Camels run in Rapid City Invite
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school cross-country teams ran in the Rapid City Invite on Friday in South Dakota.
The Camel girls finished 11th with a score of 307, the Bolts boys finished 14th with a score of 328, the Camel boys finished 16th with a score of 452 and the Bolts girls finished 17th with a score of 420.
Thunder Basin’s Patrick Hardesty was the top finisher from Gillette for the second consecutive meet. The sophomore finished 36th on the boys side with a time of 17 minutes, 40.45 seconds.
Behind Hardesty for the Bolts was Connor Phipps in 56th with a time of 18:18.79, Ethan Nichols in 75th with a time of 18:43.87, Spenser Erickson in 88th with a time of 19:10.83, Anthony Montes in 102nd with a time of 19:33.37, Peyton Alexander in 109th with a time of 19:45.86 and Brant Coombs in 126th with a time of 20:27.42.
For the Camel boys, Corbin Branscom finished 52nd with a time of 18:14.75, Luke Melinkovich finished 101st with a time of 19:32.97, Deacon Cain finished 112th with a time of 19:50.07, CJ Gaskins finished 115th with a time of 20:00.82, Lawson Lutgen finished 141st with a time of 21:45.87, Flint Reno finished 144th with a time of 22:00.98 and James Sich finished 146th with a time of 22:03.66.
Campbell County’s Jayden Haugen was the top finisher from Gillette on the girls side. The sophomore finished 37th with a time of 21:05.26.
Behind Haugen for the Camel girls was Kendra Jensen in 40th with a time of 21:07.69, Madison Melinkovich in 80th with a time of 22:09.18, Mya Fraser in 95th with a time of 23:04.63, Keeara McColley in 102nd with a time of 23:20.39, Erika Martinez in 107th with a time of 23:36.70 and Dayanara Sanchez in 120th with a time of 24:17.75.
For the Bolts girls, Syri Johnson finished 69th with a time of 21:56.73, Megan Doherty finished 89th with a time of 22:33.87, Clara Bourgeois finished 93rd with a time of 23:01.83, Sawyer Hanson finished 116th with a time of 24:07.05, Rylee Hudson finished 128th with a time of 25:31.62, Madeline Dawkins finished 132nd with a time of 26:55.20 and Kaylee McLeland finished 134th with a time of 27:25.96.
HOCKEY
Wild improve to 4-0 with two-game sweep
The Gillette Wild junior hockey team improved to 4-0 on the season with a pair of road wins this weekend in South Dakota. The Wild beat the Badlands Sabres 6-1 on Friday and 9-2 on Saturday.
In game one, Gillette took an early 2-1 lead in the first period. Adam Severson scored the game’s first goal and Zack Slinger put the Wild up 2-0 with a powerplay goal later in the period.
The Sabres cut the lead to 2-1 but Jace Johnson scored his fourth goal of the season to go up 3-1. The Wild held the two-goal into the third period before icing the game with three insurance goals in the final 5 minutes.
Slinger scored two consecutive powerplay goals and Wyatt Schmitz scored his first goal of the season to bring the game to its final score of 6-1. Cole Wheaton earned the win in net for Gillette with 27 saves.
On Saturday, Badlands scored first to take a 1-0 lead midway but it would be all Gillette the rest of the way.
Anthony Foster finished with a hat trick and Weston Gerke was the winning goaltender for Gillette with 23 saves on 25 shots.
The Wild will return to the ice for a pair of home games next weekend. Gillette will host the Granite City Lumberjacks at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.