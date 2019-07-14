“We’ve had a lot of positive people. You can tell they’re Gillette strong, they’re not going to let this get them down.”
Tina Crider-Honeycutt
The risk management specialist for Campbell County’s Human Resources Department said she was encouraged to see that the Blackjewel employees are keeping their spirits up. She was at a job fair Wednesday at the Gillette College Technical Education Center.
“I believe this is the greatest country in the world.”
Nimmo Kariuki
He was one of 12 people from nine countries who were sworn in as American citizens by District Court Judge John R. Perry during a Tuesday afternoon naturalization ceremony. He had always dreamed of coming to America when he was a kid in Kenya. He moved to the United States in 2007 at age 20 to pursue higher education.
“Usually there’s not much that shocks me. But this is a very unusual case.”
Stuart Miller
He’s an attorney with the New York law firm of Lankenau & Miller who represents a Gillette man who has filed a class-action lawsuit against Blackjewel. He said he’s handled more than 200 class-action lawsuits and that “we’ve been contacted by many (Blackjewel) employees in the last few days and expect to add more.”
