Local sports calendar
Wednesday
Gillette College women’s basketball vs. Western Wyoming Community College, 5:30 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball vs. Western Wyoming Community College, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Campbell County wrestling at Worland, TBA
Friday
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Laramie Pre-Invite, 3 p.m.
Campbell County girls basketball vs. Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
Campbell County boys basketball vs. Thunder Basin, 7:30 p.m.
Gillette Wild at Missoula Junior Bruins, 7:05 p.m.
GHA 18U boys vs. Sheridan, 7:15 p.m.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin wrestling at Ron Thon Invite (Riverton), TBA
Saturday
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Laramie Invite, 8 a.m.
GHA 18U boys vs. Sheridan, 10:45 a.m.
Gillette College women’s basketball at Central Wyoming College, 2 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball at Central Wyoming College, 4 p.m.
Gillette Wild at Missoula Junior Bruins, 7:05 p.m.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin wrestling at Ron Thon Invite (Riverton), TBA
Thunder Basin and Campbell County indoor track at Cheyenne Central, TBA
Tuesday
Campbell County wrestling vs. Rapid City Central, 7 p.m.
Feb. 5
Gillette College women’s basketball vs. Casper College, 5:30 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball vs. Casper College, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 7
Thunder Basin wrestling vs. Cheyenne South, 4 p.m.
Campbell County wrestling vs. Cheyenne South 6 p.m.
GHA 19U girls vs. Pinedale, 6:30 p.m.
Campbell County girls basketball at Laramie, 7 p.m.
Campbell County boys basketball at Laramie, 7:30 p.m.
Thunder Basin girls basketball at Cheyenne South, 7 p.m.
Thunder Basin boys basketball at Cheyenne South, 7 p.m.
GHA 18U boys at Park County, 7:00 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Helena Bighorns, 7:05 p.m.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Conference, Campbell County Aquatic Center, TBA
Feb. 8
GHA 19U girls vs. Pinedale, 8:30 a.m.
Thunder Basin wrestling vs. Cheyenne Central, 9 a.m.
GHA 18U boys at Park County, 10 a.m.
Campbell County wrestling vs. Cheyenne East, 10 a.m.
Thunder Basin wrestling vs. Cheyenne East, 11 a.m.
Campbell County wrestling vs. Cheyenne Central, noon
Campbell County girls basketball at Cheyenne South, 1 p.m.
Campbell County boys basketball at Cheyenne South, 1 p.m.
Thunder Basin boys basketball at Laramie, 1 p.m.
Thunder Basin girls basketball at Laramie, 1 p.m.
Gillette College women’s basketball at Northwest College, 2 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball at Northwest College, 4 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Helena Bighorns, 7:05 p.m.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Conference, Campbell County Aquatic Center, TBA
Campbell County indoor track at Natrona Invite, TBA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.