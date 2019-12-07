Local sports calendar

Sunday

GHA 18U boys vs. Douglas, 10:30 a.m.

GHA 19U girls at Park County, 10:30 a.m.

Monday

Gillette College men’s basketball vs. Miles Community College, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Campbell County boys and girls basketball at ReMax Gillette Invitational, TBA

Thunder Basin boys and girls basketball at ReMax Gillette Invitational, TBA

Friday

Campbell County wrestling at Powell Invite, 1 p.m.

Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Gillette Relays, 4 p.m.

Gillette College women’s basketball at Bismarck, ND against United Tribes Technical College, 5 p.m. (MDT)

Gillette Wild vs. Sheridan Hawks, 7:05 p.m.

Gillette College men’s basketball at Bismark, ND against United Tribes Technical College, 8 p.m.

GHA 18U boys at Laramie, 8:30 p.m.

Campbell County boys and girls basketball at ReMax Gillette Invitational, TBA

Thunder Basin boys and girls basketball at ReMax Gillette Invitational, TBA

Thunder Basin wrestling at Rapid City Invite, TBA

Saturday

Campbell County wrestling at Powell Invite, 9 a.m.

Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Gillette Pentathlon, 9 a.m.

GHA 18U boys at Laramie, 9:15 a.m.

Gillette College women’s basketball at Bismarck, ND against Bismarck State College, 11 a.m. (MDT)

GHA 19U girls vs. Cheyenne, 1 p.m.

Gillette College men’s basketball at Bismark, ND against Bismarck State College, 2 p.m.

Campbell County boys and girls basketball at ReMax Gillette Invitational, TBA

Thunder Basin boys and girls basketball at ReMax Gillette Invitational, TBA

Thunder Basin wrestling at Rapid City Invite, TBA

Dec. 15

GHA 19U girls vs. Cheyenne, 9 a.m.

Gillette Wild at 2019 NA3HL Showcase in Blaine, MN — vs. Skylands Kings, 4 p.m. CST

Dec. 17

Thunder Basin girls basketball at Nike Tournament (Phoenix), TBA

Gillette Wild at 2019 NA3HL Showcase in Blaine, MN — vs. Peoria Mustangs, 2:45 p.m. CST

Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Buffalo, 4 p.m.

Dec. 18

Thunder Basin girls basketball at Nike Tournament (Phoenix), TBA

Gillette Wild at 2019 NA3HL Showcase in Blaine, MN — vs. New England Knights, 9 a.m.. CST

Dec. 19

Campbell County girls basketball at Winter Showcase (Windsor, CO), TBA

Campbell County boys basketball at Winter Showcase (Windsor, CO), TBA

Thunder Basin girls basketball at Nike Tournament (Phoenix), TBA

Thunder Basin boys basketball at Flaming Gorge Classic (Green River, Rock Springs), TBA

Dec. 20

Campbell County and Thunder Basin wrestling at Pat Weede Memorial Invite (Gillette), 10 a.m.

Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Casper-Kelly Walsh, 4 p.m.

GHA 19U girls vs. Rock Springs, 5:15 p.m.

Campbell County girls basketball at Winter Showcase (Windsor, CO), TBA

Campbell County boys basketball at Winter Showcase (Windsor, CO), TBA

Thunder Basin girls basketball at Nike Tournament (Phoenix), TBA

Thunder Basin boys basketball at Flaming Gorge Classic (Green River, Rock Springs), TBA

