Local sports calendar
Sunday
GHA 18U boys vs. Douglas, 10:30 a.m.
GHA 19U girls at Park County, 10:30 a.m.
Monday
Gillette College men’s basketball vs. Miles Community College, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Campbell County boys and girls basketball at ReMax Gillette Invitational, TBA
Thunder Basin boys and girls basketball at ReMax Gillette Invitational, TBA
Friday
Campbell County wrestling at Powell Invite, 1 p.m.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Gillette Relays, 4 p.m.
Gillette College women’s basketball at Bismarck, ND against United Tribes Technical College, 5 p.m. (MDT)
Gillette Wild vs. Sheridan Hawks, 7:05 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball at Bismark, ND against United Tribes Technical College, 8 p.m.
GHA 18U boys at Laramie, 8:30 p.m.
Campbell County boys and girls basketball at ReMax Gillette Invitational, TBA
Thunder Basin boys and girls basketball at ReMax Gillette Invitational, TBA
Thunder Basin wrestling at Rapid City Invite, TBA
Saturday
Campbell County wrestling at Powell Invite, 9 a.m.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Gillette Pentathlon, 9 a.m.
GHA 18U boys at Laramie, 9:15 a.m.
Gillette College women’s basketball at Bismarck, ND against Bismarck State College, 11 a.m. (MDT)
GHA 19U girls vs. Cheyenne, 1 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball at Bismark, ND against Bismarck State College, 2 p.m.
Campbell County boys and girls basketball at ReMax Gillette Invitational, TBA
Thunder Basin boys and girls basketball at ReMax Gillette Invitational, TBA
Thunder Basin wrestling at Rapid City Invite, TBA
Dec. 15
GHA 19U girls vs. Cheyenne, 9 a.m.
Gillette Wild at 2019 NA3HL Showcase in Blaine, MN — vs. Skylands Kings, 4 p.m. CST
Dec. 17
Thunder Basin girls basketball at Nike Tournament (Phoenix), TBA
Gillette Wild at 2019 NA3HL Showcase in Blaine, MN — vs. Peoria Mustangs, 2:45 p.m. CST
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Buffalo, 4 p.m.
Dec. 18
Thunder Basin girls basketball at Nike Tournament (Phoenix), TBA
Gillette Wild at 2019 NA3HL Showcase in Blaine, MN — vs. New England Knights, 9 a.m.. CST
Dec. 19
Campbell County girls basketball at Winter Showcase (Windsor, CO), TBA
Campbell County boys basketball at Winter Showcase (Windsor, CO), TBA
Thunder Basin girls basketball at Nike Tournament (Phoenix), TBA
Thunder Basin boys basketball at Flaming Gorge Classic (Green River, Rock Springs), TBA
Dec. 20
Campbell County and Thunder Basin wrestling at Pat Weede Memorial Invite (Gillette), 10 a.m.
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Casper-Kelly Walsh, 4 p.m.
GHA 19U girls vs. Rock Springs, 5:15 p.m.
Campbell County girls basketball at Winter Showcase (Windsor, CO), TBA
Campbell County boys basketball at Winter Showcase (Windsor, CO), TBA
Thunder Basin girls basketball at Nike Tournament (Phoenix), TBA
Thunder Basin boys basketball at Flaming Gorge Classic (Green River, Rock Springs), TBA
