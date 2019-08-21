Broncos QB Lock to miss rest of preseason
DENVER — Drew Lock’s preseason is over, though the good news is that he won’t require surgery on his sprained right thumb.
The Denver Broncos rookie quarterback will sit out the final two exhibition games, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t revealed the severity of the injury Lock suffered in Monday night’s preseason loss to San Francisco.
The Broncos will now likely carry three quarterbacks on the final roster heading into their season opener at Oakland on Sept. 9. Lock is competing with Kevin Hogan to back up Joe Flacco.
A second-round pick out of Missouri, Lock got hurt early in the third quarter against the 49ers when he was tripped up while trying to leave the pocket and landed awkwardly on his thumb as he attempted to pitch the ball to a receiver.
‘Miracle on Ice’ player charged in attack
GRAND MARAIS, Minn. — Mark Pavelich, a forward on the 1980 U.S. “Miracle on Ice” Olympic hockey team who went on to play for the New York Rangers and two other NHL teams has been charged with assault for allegedly beating a neighbor with a metal pole and breaking several of the man’s bones.
Authorities allege that the 61-year-old Pavelich attacked his neighbor last week at Pavelich’s home in the small Lake Superior community of Lutsen, Minnesota, after they returned from fishing.
According to the criminal complaint, Pavelich told investigators he believed the man had “spiked” his beer, leading to the alleged attack.
First responders found the neighbor in shock with “obvious disfigurement of his leg.” He also had a bruised kidney, two cracked ribs and a fractured vertebra.
St. Louis to get MLS team for 2022 debut
The prospects of a Major League Soccer franchise ever calling St. Louis home appeared to have died two years ago when voters turned down the use of a business tax to finance a new downtown stadium.
Then a new potential ownership group came along.
Led by members of the founding family of car rental giant Enterprise, the city began to work anew last fall on its pitch for a professional soccer team. On Tuesday, the league officially announced that St. Louis would become its 28th club when it begins play for the 2022 season.
“Our ownership group has come a long way since we first announced our bid last October at Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club, and it’s an incredible feeling to now be able to say, ‘St. Louis is home to the first official majority female-led ownership group in MLS,’” said Carolyn Kindle Betz, granddaughter of Enterprise founder Jack Taylor and the president of Enterprise Holdings Foundation.
Anisimova off US Open after father’s death
NEW YORK — American teenager Amanda Anisimova withdrew from the U.S. Open on Tuesday because of the recent death of her father and coach, Konstantin.
A statement from family members, released by Anisimova’s representatives, said: “We are shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our father. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time and ask that you respect our privacy.”
The U.S. Tennis Association announced that Anisimova had pulled out of the year’s last Grand Slam tournament, where main-draw play begins Monday.
Anisimova, who was born in New Jersey to Russian parents and moved to Florida when she was 3, is currently ranked 24th and would have been seeded for the U.S. Open.
She is an up-and-coming star in women’s tennis who reached the semifinals at the French Open in June at age 17.
Anisimova upset defending champion Simona Halep in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros, before losing to eventual champion Ash Barty in three sets.
Her first WTA title came in April at Bogota, Colombia.
As a junior, Anisimova won the 2017 U.S. Open girls’ title, beating Coco Gauff in the final.
Year probation for Pan Am Games protesters
DENVER — The letters went to the two protesters. The message was meant for a much wider audience.
The CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee sent letters of reprimand to hammer thrower Gwen Berry and fencer Race Imboden for protesting on the medals stand last week at the Pan American Games, but the 12-month probations that came with the letters also included a none-too-subtle signal for anyone vying for next year’s Olympics.
“It is also important for me to point out that, going forward, issuing a reprimand to other athletes in a similar instance is insufficient,” Sarah Hirshland wrote in the letters sent Tuesday. The Associated Press obtained copies of the documents.
Neither Berry’s raised fist nor Imboden’s kneel-down on the Pan Am medals stand were met with immediate consequences, in part because they happened at the tail end of the games that were wrapping up in Lima, Peru.
