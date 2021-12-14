Welsh finishes 8th in barrel racing at NFR
Amanda Welsh finished eighth in the barrel racing average at the National Finals Rodeo on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to barrelracingreport.com.
Welsh finished with an aggregate score of 148.01 seconds through 10 rounds. It was her first time qualifying for the NFR during her 15-year professional rodeo career. The eighth place finish pushed her NFR total earning to $78,145.59. Welsh earned $76,919.48 during the season, making her total world earning $155,065.07, good for seventh place in the world standings.
Welsh finished seventh during the final round of the NFR on Saturday with a time of 13.74, according to prorodeo.com. She finished third during the ninth round on Friday with a time of 13.54, earning $16,111. Welsh tied for first in the first round of the NFR with a time of 13.77 last week. She also finished third in round four with a time of 13.61.
Welsh, 33, graduated from Campbell County High School in 2006. At the NFR, she rode Firefly, an 11-year-old sorrel quarter horse.
Bolts start season at Rapid City Invite
The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team opened the season by finishing ninth at the Rapid City Invite over the weekend in South Dakota. The Bolts finished with a team score of 128.5, which included eight placers and two champions in the tournament.
Junior Lane Catlin, the defending 220-pound state champion in Class 4A, finished first in the heavyweight division after going a perfect 4-0 in the tournament. Junior Dillon Glick also won a title at 220 pounds with a 4-0 record.
Antonio Avila finished second (4-1 record) at 132 pounds, Cael Porter finished fifth (4-2) at 152, Alex Draper finished sixth (3-3) at 138, Aidyn Mitchell finished seventh (4-2) at 220 and Jais Rose (3-3) and Aden Jorgensen (3-3) both finished eighth at 152 and 195 pounds respectively.
Thunder Basin’s ninth place finish as a team was out of 36 team scores in the tournament, according to trackwrestle.com.
The Bolts went into the season ranked No. 2 as a team, according to wyowrestling.com. Avila, Rose, Catlin and Seamus Casey (160 pounds) were all ranked No. 1 in their respective weight class.
The Bolts will return to the mat for the annual Pat Weede Memorial Tournament next weekend in Gillette. The tournament will be Friday and Saturday at Cam-plex.
Bolts, Camels start season with dual
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys swimming and diving teams started the season with a crosstown dual Saturday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
Both teams were originally scheduled to swim in the Laramie Relays and Laramie Pentathlon but canceled the trip due to weather.
The Camels won five of the seven events during the home meet. Junior David Fenderson won two individual events, including the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.82 seconds and the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 1.42 seconds.
Campbell County junior Brayden Rech also won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:03.34. The Camels won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:43.74 and the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:55.53.
For Thunder Basin, senior Eric Thompson won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.73 and sophomore Treyden Smith won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.61.
Both the Camels and Bolts will return to the pool at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Buffalo.
