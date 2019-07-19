Trump marks Apollo 11 by meeting astronauts
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is marking the 50th anniversary of the first human steps on the moon with a meeting Friday with former Apollo 11 astronauts.
The White House says Buzz Aldrin, Mike Collins and the family of mission commander Neil Armstrong will be greeted by Trump in the Oval Office. Armstrong, who died in 2012, and Aldrin made history when they landed on the moon 50 years ago Saturday, as Collins orbited overhead in their command module.
Vice President Mike Pence is set to mark the anniversary Saturday with a visit and speech at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Drone drops explosives on base in north Iraq
BAGHDAD — Iraqi security officials say an unmanned drone has dropped explosives on a base belonging to Iran-backed paramilitary forces in northern Iraq, wounding two people.
Two officials said the incident occurred overnight on the base in Amerli, in Iraq’s northern Salaheddin province. Speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, they said the drone dropped a grenade on the base. No further details were provided.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which comes amid regional tensions between the United States and Iran. The tensions have left Iraq’s government, which is allied with both sides, in a delicate position.
Iraq is home to U.S. bases and troops as well as dozens of Iran-backed militias.
Painting stolen by Nazi soldier returned
FLORENCE, Italy — A Dutch still-life painting, stolen by retreating Nazis and sent by a German soldier as a present to his wife, came back to a Florence museum on Friday, thanks largely to a relentless campaign by the Uffizi Galleries’ director, a German.
The foreign ministers of German and Italy were on hand Friday at Palazzo Pitti, a Renaissance palace that is part of the Uffizi Galleries, for the unveiling of “Flower Vase,” a masterpiece by Jan van Huysum, an early 18th-century artist whose exquisitely detailed still-life works were highly sought in his day.
Uffizi director Eike Schmidt earlier this year urged his native country to return the work. He had posted on a gallery wall three labels where the painting had hung before being taken during World War II: “stolen,” the labels read in Italian, English and German.
His homeland, Schmidt said at the time, had a “moral duty” to return the work.
Budweiser brewer sells Australian unit
BRUSSELS — AB Inbev, the world’s biggest brewer with brands like Budweiser and Corona, said Friday it is selling its unit in Australia to reduce debt after it decided against listing shares in Asia.
The company is selling Carlton & United Breweries for $11.3 billion to Japanese rival Asahi Group.
AB Inbev, which is based in Belgium, said it will use almost all the money from the deal to pay down debt. The company has accrued a mountain of debt — about $100 billion — after going on an acquisition spree, including buying Anheuser-Busch in 2008 and its next closest rival, SABMiller, in 2015.
The SABMiller deal, which was worth some $107 billion at the time, gave the company broader reach in fast-growing markets in Asia and Africa at a time when consumers were shifting toward smaller brands like microbrews.
It gave it almost a third of the global beer market and put established brands that had formerly been rivals under the same roof — American icons Budweiser and Miller, for example.
AB Inbev has sought to shed some brands to slim down its debt load and had planned to list some shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to further bolster its finances. But it said this month that it no longer planned to list those shares due to tough market conditions.
