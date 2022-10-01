After scoring above the state average on the ACT a couple of years ago, Campbell County School District’s high school students dropped below the 18-point average mark last school year.
Since the 2017-18 school year, the district has reported an upward trend with the highest scores recorded in the 2020-21 school year, averaging 19.3 points. The Department of Education waived the college readiness test in the 2019-20 school year because of COVID.
“I think we could do a better job at marketing the test,” said Kirby Eisenhauer, deputy superintendent. “We talk about it and it sounds like an excuse but it’s trying to convince a 17-year-old that this college prep exam is going to be important.”
All high school juniors in the school district, including Westwood, Wright Jr-Sr, Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools, are required to take the test that assesses reading, math, English and science no matter if they plan to attend college or not. All of the areas are scored on a point-scale of 1 to 36, which are then averaged together to give an overall composite score where 36 is the perfect score.
The district averaged a composite score of 17.7, which was a drop of 1.6 points from the year before and almost 1 point below the state average of 18.6.
Anne Ochs, chairwoman of the school board, said that last year, schools approached ACT prep in different ways.
“Where are we now as far as helping our students succeed or show what they can do?” She asked.
Brandon Crosby, director of curriculum, assessment and professional development, said that a few things have been added to try and help bring up test scores and student success.
A new program, March2Success, was bought for the schools that lets students complete a practice ACT test and then see what they need to work on. Similarly, Edgenuity, an online curriculum offers prep courses for the test where students can take part in virtual tours with a teacher online who teaches a lesson. Students must show they can complete a skill before moving on to the next lesson.
Crosby said that teachers help students with the online programs in the school’s advocacy times along with the new intervention positions that were introduced in Thunder Basin and Campbell County this year.
Eisenhauer said that he will talk with principals about restarting an ACT prep elective class that proved valuable in the past with seniors who were interested in retaking the test, although the senior’s scores wouldn’t be included in the state data.
Ochs broached the idea of offering some type of incentive for students, like early release, to increase performance on the tests and trustee Lisa Durgin said that educating students on the importance of the test earlier may also help.
“There are a lot more kids than ever going to post-secondary (school) and it really is a big deal what your ACT score is and I think (students) know that too late,” Durgin said. “Whether they listen or not is debatable but it’s worth the effort to educate earlier so they know (the test) is coming.”
Crosby said the district also offers professional development courses for teachers that focus on how to include test content in curriculum.
