BASEBALL
Roughriders sweep Sturgis in doubleheader
The Post 42 American Legion baseball team won its first two home games of the season with a pair of 10-0 wins over Sturgis, South Dakota, on Tuesday at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
The Roughriders won both games in just five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule. The pair of wins moves Gillette to 3-0 on the season.
In game one, Jason Fink earned the win on the mound with no earned runs on one hit and seven strikeouts in three innings of work.
At the plate, Riley Schilling led the team with three RBIs followed by Fink and Dominic Hecker with two RBIs apiece.
In game two, Gillette out-hit Sturgis 10-2 and had a big six-run second inning at the plate. Fink had a team-high three RBIs.
Mason Drube earned the win on the mound with no earned runs on one hit and four strikeouts in two innings.
SOFTBALL
Bolts improve to 14-1 with two-game sweep
The Thunder Basin High School softball team improved to 14-1 on the season and 5-1 in conference play with a doubleheader sweep of Wheatland at home on Tuesday.
The Bolts beat the Bulldogs 14-0 and 15-1 at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. Game one counted as a conference win and game two was a nonconference win.
In game one, Emma Kimberling led the way at the plate with three RBIs. Jaci Piercy earned the win on the mound with a five-inning shutout. She allowed just one hit while striking out 13 of the 18 batters she faced.
In game two, Kimberling led the team for a second straight game with four RBIs. Ella Partlow earned the win on the mound by allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out 12.
SOCCER
Bolts girls beat Sheridan, boys fall 4-3
The Thunder Basin High School boys and girls soccer teams played a doubleheader on the road in Sheridan on Tuesday night. The Bolts girls beat the Broncs 3-1 and the boys fell 4-3.
For the girls, Alex Michael scored an unassisted goal, Cena Carlson scored off an assist by Michael and Kylie Hayes scored off an assist by Carlson. The win pushes the Bolts to 7-0 on the year and 6-0 in conference play.
On the boys side, Jorge Suarez scored two penalty kicks during Tuesday’s loss and Caleb Howell scored a goal off an assist by Cade Ayers.
TRACK
Bolts girls finish second at Track-O-Rama
The Thunder Basin High School girls track and field team finished second with a score of 104.5 at the Track-O-Rama on Tuesday in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The boys finished third with a score of 69. The girls won six events during the meet and the boys won three.
For the girls, Jayden Friedly won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.40 seconds, Rylee Brandon won the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 25.75 seconds and Gabby Mendoza won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.89.
The team of Friedly, Mendoza, Kailynne Fitzpatrick and Chloe Crabtree won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 49.72, the team of Brandon, Friedley, Mendoza and Emelyn Schlekeway won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:11.41 and the team of Brandon, Abby Arnold, Megan Doherty and Madison Lubben won the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:11.07.
For the boys, Kayden LaFramboise won the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.67 and the high jump with a height of 6-1. Steven Mansheim won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.23.
