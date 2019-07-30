Work continues on turf soccer fields at CCHS, Gillette College
Soccer fields at Gillette College and Campbell County High School are growing closer to completion.
Crews on Thursday were hard at work making finishing touches to the surrounding sides.
The crews unloaded the turf Thursday morning, laying it out and having it ready to cover the field.
While the bagged rolls of turf sat along the perimeter at Gillette College, crews at Campbell County High School had begun spreading gravel.
After turf has been placed down at Gillette College, the Campbell County fields will receive its turf.
The Campbell County turf soccer field/football practice field comes from a $1.8 million grant awarded earlier this year. The total cost of the field was expected to be $3.6 million.
The Gillette College field will cost $1.66 million after local contractor Powder River Construction submitted the bid under the estimated $2.06 million budget.{div class=”subscriber-only”}{div class=”subscriber-only”}The college’s soccer teams season begins in August. During the spring and summer, the field will be open to the Campbell County Parks and Recreation youth soccer program, club soccer teams or anyone else who might want to use it.
Plane with mechanical issue lands safely
A SkyWest plane landed safety at about noon Sunday after pilots notified local emergency crews that there was a mechanical problem in the 50-passenger jet.
Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said the plane indicated there was some problem with the left wing trim, but it was able to land safely at the Gillette-Campbell County Airport with 50 passengers and three crew aboard.
SkyWest spokesman Wes Horrocks said SkyWest flight 5117 was operating as United Express from Denver to Gillette. After safely landing, the aircraft taxied to the gate and customers deplaned normally.
The plane remains on the ground at the airport where mechanics are inspecting it to determine what the problem was, he said.
People who had booked the return flight to Denver on Sunday afternoon had to be rescheduled, with most of those leaving on Monday’s flights, Horrocks said.
The emergency notification was made to ensure that crews were there should the plane have difficulties in landing.
County spokeswoman Ivy Castleberry said emergency responders go through exercises annually and every three years have full-scale exercises to prepare for such events.
Vehicle stolen twice in the same night
A 21-year-old woman apparently likes red Ford Explorers. She is accused of stealing the same one twice in less than 24 hours.
Candice Shell, 21, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft of a 1994 red Ford Explorer late Sunday evening.
A 35-year-old woman reported that her 1994 red Ford Explorer was missing from the Walmart parking lot at about 1 a.m. Sunday evening after she parked near the entrance of the Marketside door with the keys in it, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said. She was in the store for about 20 minutes.
Officers loczted the vehicle at 1001 Douglas Highway parked under a tree with the hazard lights on. The vehicle keys, which were on a blue lanyard, were missing. Officers couldn’t find them in the area.
The vehicle was then reported stolen again from 1001 Douglas Highway, Wasson said. The woman who owned the vehicle went to recover it and discovered it was gone. The Ford was entered into the national crime information computer.
A few hours later, the vehicle was stopped by Sundance police on Interstate 90 for erratic driving and Shell was arrested.
Man arrested in Wendy’s drive-thru
He was a little late to eat great, but it didn’t stop a man from hoping to get a burger at 2 a.m. Monday.
The 30-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after police found him — slumped over the steering wheel and passed out — in his pickup in the Wendy’s drive-thru.
The pickup was running and was in gear with the man’s foot on the brake pedal, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said.
It took officers several attempts to wake the man up, but once he did, he started to drive off and struck the railing near the building. Officers were able to stop the man and remove him from the vehicle where he then performed poorly on a sobriety test, Wasson said.
There were two open containers of alcohol in the console. The man was charged with his second DUI in 10 years.
The staff looked at the guard rail and could not identify any new damage, Wasson said. No estimate was made on the damage to the pickup.
