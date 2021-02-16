Wallace becomes 1st Black driver to lead lap
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bubba Wallace ran into trouble early and late in his first Daytona 500 driving for Michael Jordan.
He still came out of NASCAR’s marquee race with another milestone, becoming the first Black driver to lead a lap in the Daytona 500.
Wallace dipped to the low line late in the second stage to grab the lead on lap 129 in the No. 23 Toyota. He lost the lead back to two-time defending champion Denny Hamlin — who co-owns 23XI with Jordan — and ran third at the end of the stage.
Wallace got caught up in a fiery, chaotic last lap and finished 17th in a race won by Michael McDowell.
Wallace was forced to pit with 22 laps left in the race because he felt a vibration because of the loose wheel in the Toyota. He fell a lap down and pushed Hamlin to give his boss and Toyota teammate a nudge toward his run at a record third straight Daytona 500 championship.
Hamlin finished fifth.
Wallace finished second in the 2018 Daytona 500 for the highest finish in the race by a Black driver.
F1 driver Alonso leaves hospital after crash
ENSTONE, England — Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso has left the hospital following surgery on his jaw, Alpine F1 said Monday.
Alonso fractured his jaw in a cycling accident in Switzerland on Thursday.
“After a period of 48 hours observation at hospital in Switzerland, Fernando Alonso has now been discharged to complete his recovery at home,” the team wrote on Twitter. “He will now have a short period of complete rest before progressively resuming training to undertake preparation for the start of the season.”
Preseason testing begins at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on March 12. The first race will be held at the same venue on March 28.
The 39-year-old Spaniard has won 32 F1 races, with 97 podium finishes. He is due to make his comeback in F1 after retiring at the end of the 2018 season.
“I’m OK and looking forward to getting 2021 underway,” Alonso wrote on Twitter on Friday after the team said he would be “fully operational” for the start of the season.
Alonso won his titles in 2005 and 2006 with Renault, which was re-branded as Alpine for 2021.
UCF close to hiring ex-Auburn coach
Central Florida is close to a deal to make former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn the Knights’ next coach.
A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday that UCF and Malzahn are finalizing an agreement that would bring him to the school in Orlando, Florida, a little more than two months after he was fired by Auburn.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was not yet complete. The Orlando Sentinel first reported Sunday night UCF had offered Malzahn the job.
Malzahn went 68-35 in eight seasons with the Tigers, including 39-27 in the Southeasteastern Conference.
UCF lost both its athletic director (Danny White) and football coach (Josh Heupel) to Tennessee last month. UCF hired Terry Mohajir as AD last week. Mohajir was the athletic director at Arkansas State during Malzahn’s one season at the Sun Belt school.
UCF has been one of the top teams in the American Athletic Conference since joining the league in 2013. The Knights have won the conference three times and played in three BCS or New Year’s six bowls.
Coach Scott Frost led UCF to an unbeaten season in 2017, capped by a Peach Bowl victory against Auburn and Malzahn. Heupel took over in 2018 and led the Knights to another unbeaten regular season before losing in the Fiesta Bowl to LSU.
The Knights fell off last year to 6-4.
Auburn fired Malzahn, paying a $22 million contract buyout to the coach, after the Tigers went 6-4 this past season.
Humphries finishes off historic bobsled sweep
Kaillie Humphries wasn’t sure if she would get a chance to race this season.
She ended up on top of the world — twice.
Humphries ended her international season Sunday by winning the inaugural women’s monobob world championship in Altenberg, Germany, adding that gold medal to the one she and Lolo Jones claimed on the same track last weekend.
Humphries becomes the obvious gold-medal favorite going into the Olympic season, with two medal events — now with monobob included — awaiting women’s bobsledders at next winter’s Beijing Games for the first time.
Moments later, she hopped atop the medal stand amid a backdrop of snow-covered evergreen trees, wrapped herself in the American flag, then put her right hand over her heart as “The Star-Spangled Banner” cut through the frosty air.
It was her fifth world championship, her third in as many tries since getting her release from the Canadian program and beginning to slide for the United States in 2019. If Humphries — a two-time Olympic gold medalist who is married to an American and now calls San Diego home — is going to race for the U.S. in next winter’s Beijing Games, she needs to obtain citizenship in the coming months.
Humphries’ final time for four runs over two days was 3 minutes, 59.62 seconds — a half-second better than anyone else. She had the fastest time in each of the final three heats, a track-record time of 59.47 seconds in the final run clinching gold.
Counting all three sliding sports — bobsled, skeleton and luge — American athletes won 18 medals on the top international sliding circuits this winter, all from women. Each of Humphries’ five medals were golds; two from worlds, one in World Cup and two in the Monobob World Series.
