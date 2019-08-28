Officials expect irrigation water to be restored soon
CASPER — Officials expect water to start flowing again to Wyoming and Nebraska farmers by the end of this week after their irrigation water was cut off last month when a tunnel collapsed. The Goshen Irrigation District said crews finished construction on the tunnel Monday and are in the cleanup phase.
The irrigation tunnel in southeast Wyoming collapsed July 17, leaving more than 150 square miles of croplands in the two states without water.
Crop losses are projected to be in the tens of millions of dollars. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week that federal crop insurance will cover some of the losses. Officials are looking into options for a permanent fix, including installing a fiberglass tube or rerouting the irrigation system.
72-year-old inmate dies from illness
TORRINGTON — The Wyoming Department of Corrections says a 72-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for second-degree murder has died from a lengthy illness.
The agency says Alan J. Suliber died Tuesday at the Banner Health Community Hospital in Torrington.
KGAB-AM reports that Suliber was an inmate at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington where he was serving a life sentence for the murder of his 7-year-old stepson.
He was sentenced in September 1992 by Sweetwater County District Judge Jere A. Ryckman.
Fire near Pathfinder grows to 7,000 acres
CASPER — A fire burning near Pathfinder Reservoir more than quadrupled in size in 24 hours.
The fire — which authorities now say was caused by lighting — has thus far claimed about 7,000 acres of mostly grassland in Carbon County, according to an update released Monday afternoon. Crews had not contained any of the fire.
Three hotshot crews, three helicopters and two airplanes were among the resources fighting the fire Monday afternoon. Eleven fire engines were also assigned to the blaze.
Lightning ignited the fire Saturday in a rural area east of Pathfinder Reservoir. It had burned 500 acres as of Sunday morning, but tripled in size that day amid dry, hot and windy conditions. Although the blaze was mostly constricted to Pyramid Mountain on Sunday morning, winds that peaked at 40 mph pushed the fire toward Pedro Mountain Ranch Road on Sunday evening. Firefighters on Sunday night burned out potential fuel near Rocky Gap Road.
The BLM is fighting the blaze along with several state and local agencies.
Firefighting aircraft are using Pathfinder Reservoir as a water source. Authorities have asked people to stay away from the reservoir, and the Bishop’s and Marina boat ramps were closed Monday.
Evacuations of Pedro Mountain Estates, Pedro Mountain Ranch Road, and Cardwell Ranch were implemented Sunday and remained in place Monday afternoon.
Vehicle strikes, kills another wolf
JACKSON — Canyon Phillips had the rare experience of seeing his first wild wolf up close last weekend, though unfortunately the canine had just expired.
The 3-year-old son of wildlife-watching guide Taylor Phillips probably didn’t grasp what exactly was going on when he crawled up to investigate the still-warm carcass of the grayish-white lobo late on Saturday. Moments before the female adult wolf had been fatally hit by a vehicle cruising down Grand Teton National Park’s main interior road near Colter Bay Village.
The Phillips family rolled by just as Teton Interagency firefighters, who were also driving by, were dragging the animal’s carcass off the road.
The wolf was a 7-year-old female from the Huckleberry Pack, which had been tracked and given a unique identification number by the National Park Service in the past.
Grand Teton biologist John Stephenson said that the aging lobo’s cause of death — a vehicle strike — is common for wolves within the park’s boundaries. Fourteen wolves have been hit and killed on park roads since 2005, he said.
“We have an average of one a year,” Stephenson said. “In the park, it is the No. 1 cause of mortality for wolves.”
The driver of the motor vehicle that struck the Huckleberry Pack wolf did not report it, although that is a legal requirement.
State officials back Mont. mine expansion
BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana environmental officials are proposing approval of a major expansion of the state’s largest coal mine after it was recently sold through a bankruptcy auction.
Jen Lane with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality said the 72 million ton expansion of the Spring Creek Mine near Decker will occur within the mine’s existing permit boundary.
The expansion would extend the life of the mine by four years, to approximately 2031.
Spring Creek in 2017 ranked as the 10th largest coal mine in the United States, producing almost 13 million tons of coal.
A bankruptcy judge last week approved the sale of Spring Creek and two Wyoming mines owned by bankrupt Cloud Peak Energy to the Navajo Transitional Energy Company.
Company representatives said the sale will help keep the mines open.
Grant for retraining displaced coal plant workers untapped
BILLINGS, Mont.— Montana labor officials say a $2 million federal grant for retraining workers expected to be displaced with the closure of two units of a coal-fired power plant remains untapped because plant owners haven’t given the workers layoff notices.
Officials with Talen Montana, which operates the plant in Colstrip, tell The Billings Gazette they hope to avoid a significant layoff and will still need workers to decommission the two units of the Colstrip Power Plant that are closing in December. They also need crews to continue to run two units that will continue operating.
Talen officials have said the impending closure has caused increased worker turnover. Union workers recently approved a three-year contract that includes incentives for staying and offers guaranteed severance packages.
The Department of Labor has through December 2020 to use the federal retraining money.
