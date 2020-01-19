Robinson lifts Fresno St. past Wyoming 65-50
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Orlando Robinson scored 19 points, New Williams added 16 and Fresno State beat Wyoming 65-50 on Saturday.
Nate Grimes grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-12, 2-5 Mountain West Conference), who outrebounded the Cowboys 44-30 and held them to 16 first-half points.
Jake Hendricks hit 4 of 11 3-pointers and scored 12 points for Wyoming (5-15, 0-8), which has lost six straight. Kwane Marble II scored 12 points and Hunter Maldonado had eight rebounds.
Fresno State matches up against Colorado State on the road on Wednesday. Wyoming matches up against San Diego State on the road on Tuesday.
Warrant for Beckham Jr. rescinded in battery case
NEW ORLEANS — A misdemeanor simple battery warrant for Cleveland Browns wide receiver and former LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. has been rescinded, the New Orleans Police Department confirmed Saturday.
The warrant was issued Thursday as video posted on social media appeared to show Beckham swatting a security officer’s buttocks during LSU’s locker room victory celebration after Monday night’s college national championship game in the Superdome.
LSU players were seen smoking cigars — forbidden in the Superdome — in pictures from the post-game celebration. Authorities reportedly warned them they could face arrest.
In a 27-second video available on Twitter, a security officer is seen standing over an LSU player sitting on a locker room bench. The officer appears to be searching around the bench and pointing to the floor. He can be heard talking about a “burn mark” just before Beckham approaches him from behind and appears to swat his backside.
“The security officer in the incident involving Odell Beckham Jr. has decided to drop the charge,” the department’s public information office said in an email.
“Absent a complaining witness, this is not a case our office intends to pursue,” Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said in a statement.
Beckham has also come under scrutiny over his alleged payment of money to Tigers players on the field after the game.
Olympic site in 2016 Rio games shut down
RIO DE JANEIRO — The Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro has been closed over concerns about the safety of the complex used for the 2016 games in Brazil.
City authorities closed the park on Friday after a judge ruled that safety licenses were not in order.
The city had appealed the judge’s decision, saying it would affect about 900 athletes training at the Olympic Park. The city said it is seeking a certificate to operate from the firefighting department and that it hopes the park will reopen soon.
Residents were disappointed that the park had closed.
“During the Olympic Games, everything was great,” said Fabio Costa, a 43-year-old business administrator. “And today this neglect with our money... We see that a dream became a white elephant. This is very sad, specially to the people who live in the region.”
NY Giants hire Garrett as OC, Graham as DC
NEW YORK — Jason Garrett is headed to the other side of the Giants-Cowboys rivalry.
New York announced Friday night that the former Dallas coach will join new coach Joe Judge’s staff as the offensive coordinator.
The team also announced the hiring of Patrick Graham as the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach. Thomas McGaughey was retained by Judge as a Giants’ coordinator.
Garrett was told Jan. 5 he was not being brought back by the Cowboys after coaching the team for the previous 9 1/2 seasons. He took over in Dallas as the interim coach when Wade Phillips was fired halfway through the 2010 season and went 87-70, including the playoffs.
