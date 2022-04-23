The Camporee is high on the priority list for the city and county.
During a capital budget presentation for fiscal year 2022-2023, the City Council and Campbell County Commission said the most important capital projects are ones dealing with the 2024 event.
The two government entities gave verbal support for $1.5 million to build an amphitheater at Cam-plex Park. The Camporee would have its nightly gatherings at this amphitheater.
This project can’t be started until a contract is signed.
City Attorney Sean Brown said attorneys will meet next week to do the “lion’s share” of work on the contract, with the goal of getting a draft contract out to the Camporee by the end of April.
Cam-plex General Manager Jeff Esposito said the holdup isn’t because of Camporee, and that “the customer also is very anxious” to get the contract completed.
The county is eager to get it done because trees need to be moved and grass needs to be planted. In order to have good grass by 2024, the county Parks and Recreation Department needs to have a good growing season this year and next year. Grading work also needs to be done in the area.
The city and county also verbally approved $340,000 for port-a-potties for the event. Cam-plex has promised Camporee to secure portable toilets if they aren’t able to find the inventory locally or regionally.
“We hope the purchase is not necessary, but ensuring the ability to deal with human waste is essential to the event,” Cam-plex wrote in its budget proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.