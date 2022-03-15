Green is definitely the thing this year when it comes to home paint colors.
It has nudged aside the gray tones of the past few years and brought back the warmth of wood as contrast.
Several of the top paint brands agree that it will be a green year — if not in your wallet because of inflation, at least in the serenity of your home.
Earthy green shades have been picked by Sherwin Williams has Evergreen Fog, Benjamin Moore with its October Mist, Dutch Bboy with Cypress Garden and Valspar with Blanched Thyme. Behr has a minty color in Breezeway and Glidden went with something more dynamic in Guacamole.
That agreement in color — if not color tone — is quite different than last year, when Sherwin Williams picked Urbane Bronze, a dark gray-brown color that combined stone, metal and wood. Behr picked Canyon Dusk, a peachy brown. On the other end of the color wheel, Benjamin Moore’s color of the year was Aegean Tea, Glidden picked Aqua Fiesta, and Dutch Boy chose Earth’s Harmony (a bright sky blue).
If you’re thinking of painting a few walls in your home and are looking for inspiration, trust what the different paint manufacturers are telling you this year: You can’t go wrong with green.
Many of the green tones picked this year are calming and earthy. They can be used asn an accent wall to liven an otherwise neutral room. They pair against white walls or trim, but also contrast nicely with wood tones. Darker tones also work well with blacks and grays.
The sage green tones can make a room relaxing and tranquil. Cooler, lighter colors add a hint of color but are light and airy.
With all those colors, the trend seems to be to bring the outdoors in.
