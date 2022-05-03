Bolts girls sweep South and Laramie
The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team improved to 11-0 on the season and 10-0 in conference play with a pair of wins over Cheyenne South and Laramie this weekend.
The Bolts beat the Bison 11-0 on Thursday and the Plainsmen 4-0 on Friday at TBHS.
Against South, the Bolts got out to an early 1-0 lead with a Kylie Hayes goal assisted by Brooke Dunham. Hayes scored her second goal off an assist by Eagan Clark with 28:49 left in the first half.
Attie Westbrook scored off an assist by Hayes 1 minute later and Ashleigh Tonn gave Thunder Basin a four-goal cushion with a goal off an assist by Aaliyah Measels. Clark scored 2 minutes later with an assist by Rachel Cole.
Westbrook put the Bolts up 6-0 with a header goal off an assist by Riley Noles before scoring her third goal of the first half off an assist by Sam Bonar.
Cena Carlson scored her first goal of the game in the 45th minute off an assist by Westbrook and Dunham put the Bolts up 9-0 less than a minute later off an assist by Hayes.
Ashley Measels scored in the 52nd minute off an assist by Carlson and Hayes completed her hat trick with a goal off an assist by Dunham.
On Friday, Caitlyn Garland scored in the 8th minute and Carlson scored 1 minute later to put Thunder Basin up 2-0 at the halftime break.
In the second half, Carlson scored her second goal in the 44th minute and Cole scored the game’s final goal with 33 seconds left in the second half.
Camel boys sweep East and Central
The Campbell County High School boys soccer team swept a pair of games with Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central at home this weekend. The Camels beat the Thunderbirds 4-0 on Friday and the Indians 2-0 on Saturday at CCHS.
Against East, the Camels took an early lead 1-0 after a Joey Von Aschwege goal assisted by Joel Varela in the 15th minute. Varela scored a goal of his own in the 58th minute and Jose Aquayo put the Camels up 3-0 with a goal 20 seconds later.
Von Aschwege scored his second goal of the game in the 60th minute to bring the game to its final score of 4-0.
On Saturday, Campbell County took an early 1-0 lead with a goal by Von Aschwege 9 minutes into the game. The Camels extended the lead to two goals after a penalty kick goal from Varela after Central’s goaltender was yellow-carded in the box.
Bolts boys split games with South, Laramie
The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team split a pair of conference games on the road this weekend. The Bolts beat Cheyenne South 2-0 on Thursday and lost to Laramie 3-1 on Friday.
Against South, Caleb Howell scored in the 10th minute and Angel Ontiveros pushed the lead to 2-0 less than 3 minutes later.
On Friday, Laramie and Thunder Basin ended the first half tied 0-0 before the Plainsmen scored the game’s first goal in the 54th minute. Laramie took a two-goal lead 3 minutes later.
Caleb Howell trimmed the lead to 2-1 with a goal in the 69th minute but the Plainsmen scored one final insurance goal in the 78th minute to secure the 3-1 win.
Camel girls tie Central 0-0, drop to East 3-0
The Campbell County High School girls soccer team tied Cheyenne Central 0-0 on Thursday and lost to Cheyenne East 3-0 on Friday in Cheyenne.
The pair of games puts the Camels at 3-8-1 on the year and 2-7-1 in conference play.
