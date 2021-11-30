Quilt stocking class offered at library
The Campbell County Public Library is having a crazy quilt stocking craft class from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.
The workshop will focus on hand-sewing a patchwork Christmas stocking.
Participants will need to bring their own supplies of sewing needle, needle threader and fabric scissors.
Class limited to 15, registration is required. To register, call 307-687-0009.
Handmade for Holidays is focus of reception
AVA Art Center will be having a public artists’ reception for their Handmade for the Holidays show from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 10.
The free event will be an opportunity to meet several local artists and see their work that will be displayed throughout December.
Molly Jean to host ugly sweater party
Molly Jean Boutique on Gillette Avenue will be having an ugly sweater party from 5-7 p.m. Dec 16.
The festive party also will include a warm clothing drive. They will be collecting warm clothes, including coats, hats, gloves, snow pants, etc., in new or great condition in all sizes.
Norovirus outbreak detected in Wyoming
SUNDANCE — Had an unsettled stomach recently? You’re not alone, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Numerous reports of illnesses in Wyoming appear to be related to a norovirus outbreak, which causes symptoms including nausea, vomiting, watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, fatigue and dehydration. Though other illnesses such as E.coli bacterial contamination can cause similar symptoms, norovirus is the most common culprit.
“Stomach flu” or “food poisoning”, as norovirus is commonly referred to, is spread through contaminated food and beverages, or when people touch contaminated surfaces or have close contact with someone who is already sick.
The contamination that spreads norovirus can be invisible to the naked eye.
Symptoms of norovirus generally appear between 12 and 48 hours after exposure and can last between one and three days. They typically go away without causing long-term problems.
However, dehydration can cause the illness to become more severe and may require the assistance of a medical professional.
The WDH recommends frequent hand washing to help prevent illness – especially after using the restroom, changing diapers or before eating and preparing food – as well as staying home if ill; minimizing contact with other persons; thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting contaminated surfaces immediately after an episode of vomiting or diarrhea with one cup of household bleach per gallon of water; immediately washing contaminated clothing or linens after an episode of illness; flushing or discarding any feces or vomit in the toilet and keeping the surrounding area clean.
