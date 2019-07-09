Woman throws snake at woman, then stole her car
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Police say a woman stole a vehicle after throwing a nonpoisonous snake at the driver, then crashed through barricades set up for a pole vaulting exhibition in a South Carolina city.
In a news release, Greenville Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Hilmary Moreno-Berrios. They she was hurt in Friday’s crash, and released from the hospital on Monday.
Authorities say Moreno-Berrios demanded a woman’s keys and threw a live, black snake at her. They say she then drove the stolen SUV with the snake still in it into barriers. Moreno-Berrios is charged with carjacking, malicious damage to property and five traffic violations.
Massachusetts
Spacey accuser
tosses lawsuit to
NANTUCKET — A lawyer says the man who accused Kevin Spacey of groping him at a bar dropped his civil lawsuit against the actor because the accuser is on an “emotional rollercoaster.”
Attorney Mitchell Garabedian told a judge on Monday that the accuser dropped the lawsuit because the man wanted only “one rollercoaster ride at a time,” and the criminal case against Spacey is “enough.”
The accuser voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit last week without explanation just days after it was filed.
Spacey still faces a criminal charge of indecent assault and battery.
Garabedian also told the judge his client cannot find the phone the accuser used the night he says Spacey groped him in 2016. The judge had ordered the accuser to turn the phone over to the defense by Monday.
Mississippi
Toxic bacteria keep people from beaches
GULFPORT — Toxic bacteria are keeping swimmers out of the water on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and it will be weeks before financial information shows whether beach closures are hurting the local economy.
The communications director for the tourism agency Coastal Mississippi, Erin Rosetti, says she’s seeing fewer people hanging out on the sand.
“We do see people on the beach. However, we don’t see them en masse as we are used to during this month,” she said.
Mississippihas says people and pets should stay out of saltwater near the mainland beaches. The agency started closing some beaches June 22 and on Sunday closed the last two sections near the Alabama line. While the water is off limits, people can still be on the sand.
Polluted Midwest floodwaters have fed an outbreak of cyanobacterium. Commonly known as blue-green algae, it can cause rashes, diarrhea and vomiting. It is spreading eastward as water from the Mississippi River pours into the Gulf of Mexico.
Pennsylvania
Ship with 20 tons
of cocaine is seized
PHILADELPHIA — U.S. Customs authorities have seized a cargo ship where agents discovered nearly 40,000 pounds, or almost 18,000 kilograms, of cocaine when the vessel arrived in Philadelphia last month, U.S. Attorney William McSwain announced Monday.
Customs and Border Protection officials obtained a warrant Thursday and seized the MSC Gayane, owned by Swiss firm Mediterranean Shipping Company, McSwain said.
“A seizure of a vessel this massive is complicated and unprecedented — but it is appropriate because the circumstances here are also unprecedented. We found nearly 20 tons of cocaine hidden on this ship,” he said.
The ship is subject to possible forfeiture to the U.S. The value of the ship and its other contents hasn’t been released.
West Virginia
Dagger kills husband during foreplay
HUNTINGTON — A West Virginia woman has admitted to fatally stabbing her husband in the back with a 14-inch decorative dagger while the two were roughhousing as a part of sexual foreplay.
Jennifer Lynn Via, 49, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter in the 2017 death of Thomas Via, who was stabbed in the heart. Via’s sentence may be reduced at a hearing next month.
Defense attorney Kerry Nessel said the couple had watched “Kung Fu movies” and it led to foreplay that involved getting violent and playing with weapons.
