Ferrets released at Meeteetse ranch
CODY — A total of 20 black-footed ferrets were introduced into the wild last week after a life spent in captivity. The ferrets were released on private land in Meeteetse, where Wyoming Game and Fish has been attempting to nurture a historic ferret recovery site for the last five years with mixed success.
“When we first introduced them, it immediately seemed to be doing well,” Zack Walker, G&F non-game supervisor said. “Then we had the plague and the population went down.”
Since 2016, U.S. Fish and Wildlife and G&F have been releasing the endangered species in Meeteetse, the same location where the believed-to-be extinct animal was discovered 40 years ago. The mammal is one of the most endangered in North America, with only 1,200 existing in 2013. G&F and U.S. Fish and Wildlife have partnerships with the Lazy BV and Pitchfork ranches to release the prairie-dog hunters on their land.
The ferrets were raised at the National Black-Footed Ferret Conservation Center in Carr, Colo. In order to graduate from the facility into the wild, each ferret has to prove it can kill a prairie dog.
The 10 female and 10 male ferrets will have to overcome some tough odds on their road to reproduction and success during their short, 4-5 year lives. Walker said bubonic plague has decimated the ferret population in Meeteetse, with only one ferret still remaining in 2020 despite 19 being released there the year before. Typically, there are 4-6 ferrets living in this community, much lower than the 35 ferret baseline determined by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife.
“We’re working on better techniques and getting the plague under control,” Walker said.
Devils Tower visitation breaks records
SUNDANCE — Full campsites, busy roads and record visitation at some of Wyoming’s most popular spectacles, including Yellowstone – it’s been quite the summer for tourism.
The latest figures from the National Park Service show that Devils Tower National Monument is following the trend with record-breaking numbers in August and an overall increase of 41.35% over last year’s visitation.
By the end of August, the national park had welcomed a total of 440,839 people to enjoy the unique geological spectacle – an increase from 311,869 at the same time in 2020.
In no other year since the National Park Service’s records began in 1994 has the Tower seen more visitors by the end of August. The closest was 2017 at 411,330 people.
The year of 2020 was, of course, the beginning of the increase in outdoor recreation across America, thanks to the social distancing rules of the pandemic. While annual visitation had declined by August by 14.77% due to lockdowns and travel restrictions across the nation and world, the month of August saw an increase of 13.27%, with 113,898 visitors in total.
Crater Ridge Fire dies down in past week
GREYBULL — After spreading 500 acres last week, the Crater Ridge fire calmed this week, only spreading 46 acres since September 19.
The Big Horn Mountain fire, located 30 miles northeast of Lovell, is currently recorded at 7,383 acres.
The fire has remained at 70 percent contained for that duration.
Active hot spots remain at Lodge Grass Creek, Cub Creek and Boyd Ridge and are being actively monitored, Sarah Evans Kirol, public affairs officer for the Forest Service, said.
The Wyoming Hot Shots, a wildland suppression crew of about 20 crew members hosted by the Bighorn National Forest completed a burn on the west perimeter of the Crater Ridge Fire on Monday.
Kirol said the burn eliminated fuel sources the wildfire could use to spread.
“That was very successful,” Kirol said. “We were able to reinforce that containment line. There’s not a lot of worry about the fire moving west.”
A red flag warning, signaling greater fire risk, was active on Tuesday, but crews are hopeful as colder weather quickly approaches.
“Personnel expect a change in the weather with snow and rain predicted tonight and tomorrow,” Tuesday’s update said.
Aviation continues to be used to mitigate the spread of the blaze in areas that are inaccessible, Kirol said.
Stage 1 fire restrictions were lifted September 21 from the Bighorn National Forest but the Crater Ridge Area Closure remains in effect.
“With cooler days and longer cold nights, the weather is more in our favor to better prevent wildfires,” said Bighorn National Forest Supervisor Andrew Johnson. “Please continue to be careful with your campfire to ensure it does not escape.”
Cheyenne censured lawyer appointed part-time judge
CHEYENNE — A Cheyenne prosecutor was appointed as a part-time hearing judge to the Cheyenne Municipal Court on Monday, after being recently censured by the Wyoming Supreme Court.
David Singleton has been an attorney in Cheyenne for almost a decade, and previously served as Laramie County assistant district attorney.
He was censured this summer after failing to correct false testimony in a dismissed 2020 marijuana case. Based on his conduct, Singleton could have been suspended from practicing law in the state, but was instead ordered to pay an administrative fee of $800.
The fine and public censure were the only reprimands, due to the fact he had no prior record, was cooperative during censure proceedings and was not proven to intentionally deceive the court.
He has continued to serve as president of the Laramie County Bar Association, and is a consistent guest lecturer at the University of Wyoming College of Law.
City officials moved forward with the appointment because they said he has learned from his mistakes and was the best candidate.
Singleton was approved for judgeship by the Cheyenne City Council, with an esteemed recommendation from Mayor Patrick Collins. Collins is responsible for city appointments and said he would never make a decision if there was a sliver of doubt in his mind.
“I think he’s handled himself with grace and humility,” Collins said. “And I think it’s probably made him a better lawyer, because it made him stop to think about what he’s doing.”
Collins said he was impressed not only with Singleton’s experience as a prosecutor, but also his work in the court system for the past year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.