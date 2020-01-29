Gillette Wild boys varsity senior night is Friday
The Gillette Wild 18U high school boy’s varsity hockey team has its senior night at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena against Sheridan.
There are four seniors on the team in Tanner Richards, Montgomery Haddix, Drew Wilcox and Bode Rivenes.
The Wild are ranked No. 2 in the state while the Hawks are fourth in the standings.
Gillette (12-2-2) will play Sheridan at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the last home game of the season. The team plays at Park County Feb. 7-8 for the final regular season series of the year.
The state tournament begins Feb. 28 in Jackson.
Merrill leads Utah State past Wyoming 68-45
LARAMIE — Sam Merrill had 14 points as Utah State romped past Wyoming 68-45 on Tuesday night.
Alphonso Anderson had 13 points for Utah State (17-6, 6-4 Mountain West Conference). Brock Miller added 11 points. Utah State totaled 25 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Kwane Marble II had 14 points for the Cowboys (5-17, 0-10), whose losing streak reached eight games. Hunter Maldonado added 14 points.
Utah State faces San Diego State on the road on Saturday. Wyoming matches up against San Jose State on the road on Saturday.
Wyo.-Idaho sled dog race begins Friday
JACKSON — An annual sled dog race through Wyoming and Idaho begins Friday.
The first day of the 25th annual Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race is for show. Teams will run through downtown Jackson and finish at a park on the south side of town.
From there, racers go to Alpine, Pinedale, Kemmerer, Big Piney/Marbleton, Lander and Driggs, Idaho, before finishing near Lower Slide Lake northeast of Jackson on Feb. 8.
The racers will compete for $165,000 in prize money.
This year’s race will discontinue eight-dog teams and feature only traditional 10-dog teams.
Canadian musher Anny Malo won the 10-dog race in 2019. She completed her first appearance in the event in a cumulative time of 14 hours, 34 minutes and 2 seconds.
Hall of Famer Chris Doleman dies at 58
MINNEAPOLIS — Hall of Fame defensive end Chris Doleman, who became one of the NFL’s most feared pass rushers during 15 seasons in the league, has died. He was 58.
The Minnesota Vikings and Pro Football Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker offered their condolences in separate statements late Tuesday night. There was no word on the cause or timing of Doleman’s death, but he had surgery in January 2018 to remove a brain tumor.
Doleman played college ball for Pittsburgh before he was selected by Minnesota in the first round of the 1985 NFL draft. He spent his first nine seasons with the Vikings, collecting a league-high 21 sacks in 1989.
The 6-foot-5 Doleman also played for Atlanta and San Francisco before finishing his career with Minnesota in 1999. He collected 150 1/2 sacks in 232 games. He was a first-team All-Pro selection on two occasions, and also made eight Pro Bowls.
No. 1 Nadal upset in Australian Open quarters
MELBOURNE, Australia — Outplayed at his own brand of physical tennis for much of the match, Rafael Nadal finally claimed a set to try to start a comeback against Dominic Thiem.
Nadal marked the moment by hopping in a crouch at the baseline and vigorously pumping his right arm four times.
Soon, though, he was back in trouble. And eventually, his bid to tie Roger Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slam titles by winning the Australian Open was over with a quarterfinal loss Wednesday to Thiem — a younger version of Nadal himself.
Thiem’s 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (6) victory over the top-seeded Nadal lasted 4 hours, 10 minutes because of so many lengthy, electrifying points. One rather memorable one featured Thiem stumbling onto his backside before popping up and keeping the ball in play until Nadal made a mistake.
