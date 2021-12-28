Camels’ Werkele signs to Chadron State
Campbell County High School senior Branden Werkele signed to the Chadron State College track and field team last week.
As a junior, Werkele finished second in the 200-meter dash at the Class 4A outdoor state meet with a time of 23.23 seconds and finished third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.41. Werkele was also a part of the Camels’ 4x100 meter and 4x400 meter relay teams that both finished third in the outdoor state meet.
Last winter, Werkele finished second in the 200-meter dash at the Class 4A indoor state track meet with a time of 22.65 and finished third in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.62. Werkele was a part of the Camels’ state championship 4x200 meter relay team and the 4x400 meter relay team that finished fourth.
Werkele earned all-state honors as a junior for both the indoor and outdoor track and field seasons.
Roswadovski named freshman of the year
Former Thunder Basin High School standout Peyton Roswadovski was named the Region IX freshman of the year at Northwest College in Powell, according to the school’s website.
Roswadovski, who graduated from TBHS in the spring, was an all-state defender for the Bolts’ state runner-up team last season. She moved to striker in college and scored 15 goals during her freshman season this fall.
Her 15 goals led the region by five goals and tied for 17th in the NJCAA, according to the Powell Tribune. She also earned All-Region IX honors.
Roswadovski had no plans of playing college soccer originally. She planned to attend the University of Wyoming as a cellist in the college’s orchestra. But after the all-star soccer game in June, she was approached by Northwest College interim coach Rob Hill and given the opportunity to participate in both music and soccer in Powell.
Broncos’ playoff hopes in jeopardy with loss
LAS VEGAS — The Denver Broncos let an opportunity slip away on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and their chances of returning to the postseason for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50 are in jeopardy.
Allowing the Raiders to come from behind for a 17-13 win didn’t eliminate Denver (7-8) from playoff contention, but it does put the team at 13th in the AFC with two games to play. The Cleveland Browns have the same record and own the head-to-head tiebreaker, and there could be a four-way tie for the final wild card spot if the Miami Dolphins (7-7) defeat the New Orleans Saints on Monday.
The Broncos did not have starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who was placed in concussion protocol last week, or starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III (reserve/COVID-19 list).
Instead, Drew Lock made his first start of the season, finishing 15 of 22 for 153 yards. Lock, who started 13 games last season, led an offensive unit that was held to its lowest output of the season on Sunday with 158 total yards.
Fangio said Bridgewater will start at Los Angeles on Sunday if he’s ready to go, but Lock said he will prepare to be the starter this week and keep his team’s postseason chances alive, slim as they may be.
COVID outbreaks cancel two more bowl games
BOSTON — The Fenway Bowl and Military Bowl were both canceled Sunday as coronavirus outbreaks at Virginia and Boston College forced them to call off their postseason plans.
The game scheduled for Wednesday at Fenway Park was to pit the Cavaliers against SMU. The Military Bowl scheduled for Monday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, between Boston College and East Carolina was canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests at BC.
Also Sunday, Miami said it would not play in the Sun Bowl, which was scheduled for Friday against Washington State. The Hurricanes have been dealing with a virus outbreak for several days.
The Fenway Bowl was supposed to bring a college football postseason game to the century-old home of the Boston Red Sox, but those plans have been stymied twice by the pandemic. It was to be the last game for Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall, who announced his resignation after the Cavaliers concluded a 6-6 regular season.
But leading up to the team’s planned departure on Christmas Day, players began showing symptoms of COVID-19 and tested positive. The full team was tested in the morning, and additional positive results came back on Sunday.
It’s the second year in a row that the pandemic has spoiled bowl bids for Boston College and SMU.
The Hawaii Bowl was canceled earlier after Hawaii withdrew from its game against Memphis on the eve of Thursday’s contest because of COVID-19, season-ending injuries and transfers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.