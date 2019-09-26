Former football player home from China prison
ROMULUS, Mich. — Former college football player and American citizen Wendell Brown has returned home to Michigan after being imprisoned in China for his involvement in a bar fight.
Brown told reporters after his flight landed Wednesday at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus that he’s been “waiting on this moment for years.” A crowd greeted him with cheers, and he offered thanks to his supporters.
Brown, who played for Ball State University in Indiana, was teaching English and American football in southwest China when he was arrested in September 2016 and charged with intentional assault. The Detroit native denied hitting a man at a bar and said he was defending himself after being attacked.
Brown was sentenced to four years in prison, but that was reduced to three years by a Chinese court.
Twins clinch AL Central with win over Tigers
DETROIT — On this night, the stars were Randy Dobnak, Luis Arraez and Eddie Rosario — but really it could have been anyone.
The Minnesota Twins are AL Central champions because of contributions from all over the roster.
Arraez and Rosario homered, and Dobnak allowed one hit in six sparkling innings to lead Minnesota to a 5-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. The Twins later clinched the division title when Cleveland lost to the White Sox in Chicago.
It’s the first division title for Minnesota since 2010 and will be only its second postseason appearance since then. The Twins (98-60) have their highest victory total since the 1970 team also won 98 games.
“It’s wonderful to see people achieve their goals and their dreams and reach these types of points,” said Rocco Baldelli, Minnesota’s first-year manager. “This is a very big mark. It’s something that we shoot for. You can’t play beyond this until you get to this point, and knowing that we have an opportunity to play for a World Series is exactly where we want to be right now.”
Minnesota wrapped up its win over the Tigers well before the Chicago-Cleveland game ended. That game was on television in the Minnesota clubhouse, where the Twins ate, played cards and waited calmly for a possible celebration.
As the White Sox closed out that 8-3 victory — first letting the Indians load the bases in the ninth inning — shouts could be heard in the hallway outside the Twins’ clubhouse.
Chargers’ Gordon to end holdout Thursday
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Running back Melvin Gordon will end his holdout and report to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because he wasn’t at liberty to publicly discuss the situation. The running back has been absent since the start of training camp due to a contract dispute.
Gordon is not expected to play Sunday when the Chargers (1-2) travel to Miami (0-3). Los Angeles’ next two games after the Dolphins are at home against Denver and Pittsburgh.
“I don’t think you walk in camp and just play right away. You can run and do all the drills you want but it is hard to simulate real football,” coach Anthony Lynn said before practice Wednesday.
Gordon was slated to make $5.6 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. That amount decreased by approximately $329,412 for each game he misses. Gordon also is subject to fines of up to $40,000 under the collective-bargaining agreement for each day he missed training camp.
General manager Tom Telesco suspended contract talks with Gordon’s agents until after the season. Gordon was seeking an extension of $13 million to $14.4 million per season, which was equivalent to deals signed by Todd Gurley, David Johnson and Le’Veon Bell. The Chargers offered around $10 million per year.
Gordon has gained over 1,200 yards from scrimmage and scored 10 or more touchdowns in three straight seasons, but the Chargers offense has not sputtered in his absence. Austin Ekeler leads AFC running backs in yards from scrimmage and Justin Jackson is averaging 7.9 yards per carry.
Chargers running backs are averaging 5.4 yards per carry, which is third best in the league and over a yard more than the NFL average.
Quarterback Philip Rivers said he has not talked to Gordon for a little while and that it would be up to Lynn on how to handle his return.
“I know it would be good to see him,” Rivers said.
Disgruntled Jalen Ramsey leaves Jags for birth of 2nd child
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey has left the Jacksonville Jaguars to be with his family for the birth of his second child.
The team made the surprising announcement with a statement from coach Doug Marrone on Wednesday night, adding to Ramsey’s ongoing trade saga.
“Months ago in the offseason, Jalen notified me that he was expecting the birth of his second child in late September,” Marrone said. “We spoke about this recently and again today after practice and decided that it was best for Jalen to fly to Nashville tonight after meetings to be with his family during the birth of their daughter.
“He will return to the team when he’s ready, and we will provide an update at that time.”
Ramsey’s paternal leave — it’s unclear how long he could be gone — is the latest twist in a weird week for Jacksonville’s star cornerback.
Ramsey missed practice Wednesday because of an apparent back injury that Marrone said he knew nothing about until earlier in the day. Marrone chuckled through a series of questions about his star defender and said “his back got tight.”
“It’s normal. His back has gotten tight before,” Marrone said. “My back’s tight, a couple guys’ backs are tight. A couple guys have hamstrings. Everyone gets the stuff.”
But Ramsey’s agent, David Mulugheta, told NFL Network that Ramsey reported back and ankle issues during last Thursday’s game against Tennessee. Mulugheta said Ramsey also met with team trainers Friday to discuss his injuries.
The team responded by trying to clarify the mix-up, saying Ramsey reported back soreness to the team’s medical staff during the fourth quarter of the 20-7 victory over the Titans. But that information somehow didn’t get relayed to Marrone.
Ramsey also missed practice Monday because of an apparent illness, fueling speculation that he was making up reasons to skip practice. That came a little more than a week after the disgruntled defender called his agent and said “my time is up here in Jacksonville.”
The next day, Ramsey told a podcast featuring several NFL players that his trade request stemmed from “some disrespectful things said on their end” in a meeting after Jacksonville lost at Houston on Sept. 15 — a game that included Ramsey and Marrone screaming at each other on the sideline. Several players have since confirmed that personnel chief Tom Coughlin ripped Ramsey outside the visiting locker room after the game.
Ramsey confirmed his discontentment with the front office last week, but insisted he would play hard as long as he’s still on the team.
The Jaguars would prefer to keep Ramsey, believing it’s unlikely for them to get equal value for one of the league’s top cornerbacks. But they also have no idea how he will react moving forward. The NFL trade deadline is Oct. 29.
Jacksonville (1-2) plays at Denver (0-3) on Sunday.
Ramsey hasn’t missed a game or a start in his four-year career.
“I don’t like to talk for players, but one thing I don’t have a problem saying about Jalen is that he loves football, loves football,” Marrone said. “If he has the ability to play, I’d be of the understanding that he will play. The guy loves football and he loves his teammates.”
