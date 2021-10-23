Saturday

Powder River Antique and Crafts Bonanza scheduled for Oct. 22 and 23: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cam-plex Central Pavilion.

Learn stained glass: 10 a.m.-noon, Area 59, 3207 S. Douglas Highway

Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library.

Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., First United Methodist Churchd

Sunday

Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church

Constitution Alive! class,: 3-5 p.m., National Guard Armory, 811 East Laramie

Monday

Family Fright Nights: 6:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library.

Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church.

, 2000 W Lakeway Road

Tuesday

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Teen Card Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Caregiver Support Group: 6:30 p.m., The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.

Family Fright Nights: 6:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library.

Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 2000 W Lakeway Road

Al-Anon Meeting: 12 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave

Wednesday

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Campbell County Public Library Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 2000 W Lakeway Road

Thursday

Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library

Teen Anime Club: 4-5:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 2000 W Lakeway Road

Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave

Friday

Women’s Self Care Hour: 10-11 a.m., Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation, 910 E. Third

Spooktacular! open house and silent auction at animal shelter: 3:30-5:30 p.m., Gillette Animal Shelter, 950 West Warlow

UW Cowboys vs. Montana State Bobcats hockey: 6 p.m., Cam-plex Spirit Hall Ice Arena

Laugh it up with live stand up comedy at Elks Lodge: 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 4054 E. Boxelder Rd

Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 2000 W Lakeway Road

Oct 30

Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library

UW Cowboys vs. Montana State Bobcats hockey: 6 p.m., Cam-plex Spirit Hall Ice Arena

Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 2000 W Lakeway Road

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.