Saturday
Powder River Antique and Crafts Bonanza scheduled for Oct. 22 and 23: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
Learn stained glass: 10 a.m.-noon, Area 59, 3207 S. Douglas Highway
Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library.
Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., First United Methodist Churchd
Sunday
Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church
Constitution Alive! class,: 3-5 p.m., National Guard Armory, 811 East Laramie
Monday
Family Fright Nights: 6:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library.
Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church.
, 2000 W Lakeway Road
Tuesday
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Teen Card Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Caregiver Support Group: 6:30 p.m., The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Family Fright Nights: 6:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library.
Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 2000 W Lakeway Road
Al-Anon Meeting: 12 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave
Wednesday
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Campbell County Public Library Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 2000 W Lakeway Road
Thursday
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library
Teen Anime Club: 4-5:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 2000 W Lakeway Road
Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave
Friday
Women’s Self Care Hour: 10-11 a.m., Gillette Abuse Refuge Foundation, 910 E. Third
Spooktacular! open house and silent auction at animal shelter: 3:30-5:30 p.m., Gillette Animal Shelter, 950 West Warlow
UW Cowboys vs. Montana State Bobcats hockey: 6 p.m., Cam-plex Spirit Hall Ice Arena
Laugh it up with live stand up comedy at Elks Lodge: 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 4054 E. Boxelder Rd
Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 2000 W Lakeway Road
Oct 30
Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library
UW Cowboys vs. Montana State Bobcats hockey: 6 p.m., Cam-plex Spirit Hall Ice Arena
Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 2000 W Lakeway Road
